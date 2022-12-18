James Martin issues health update following operation and admits ‘it’s a small price to pay’

TV chef James Martin has reassured fans over his health after he underwent an operation.

The popular cook, 50, went into surgery to have an ongoing knee problem resolved earlier this week.

But the Saturday Morning host was quick to tell fans that he was feeling better now he was out of hospital.

James Martin has spoken out about his knee injury (Credit: ITV)

James Martin issues health update

Taking to Twitter, James told his 724,000 followers that there had been an unintended side-effect to his operation.

“Just a message to say many thanks for all you kind messages, operation done now,” he said. “Can’t sleep but guess that’s a small price to pay for now. Back and fighting fit soon!”

“Also thanks to all who booked tickets already for the tour. Amazing response and there are already a few venues that are nearly sold out.”

James added a quick apology about book sales, explaining: “Sorry but the signed books sold out in the shop online but I will try to do more when I’m more mobile. Cheers all!”

James Martin is going on tour later this year (Credit: Splash News)

‘Speedy recovery’ prayers sent by fans

Fans were quick to flock to James’s Twitter to wish him well.

“Love, light and speedy recovery prayers,” one fan said to the Saturday Morning host.

“Hope you feel better soon,” said a second. “Don’t try to rush the healing process too quickly. Take it easy over Christmas, sending a big hug.”

Others were keen to share their experiences in having had knee operations.

Can’t sleep but guess that’s a small price to pay for now. Back and fighting fit soon!

“I am three weeks post half knee replacement – it’s not easy and I have try and do too much!” one fan wrote.

“Keep up the meds – be prepared for good and bad days and nights – I will get there as will you and the pain and discomfort now will have to be better than before.”

“I had knee replacement 9 weeks ago. Initial 4 weeks recovery hell, no sleep, off food became very anti social as could not concentrate due to pain,” said a second. “All good now swimming, walking, cycling. Get well soon, you have a bit of time for tweets!”

“My other half had his first knee done last April and is due to get his other knee done in February, just don’t push yourself too much too soon, slow and steady wins the race!” advised a third.

What is James’s knee injury?

James had previously complained about his knee injury. While hosting a segment on This Morning, he apologised to viewers for “hobbling about”.

James fronts ITV’s Saturday Morning, which features both big-name celebrity guests and tasty treats and recipes.

In a recent edition of the programme, he revealed Strictly star Anton Du Beke may be joining him on tour.

As the 56-year-old judge joined James to promote his new book, he suggested another collaboration may be in the works.

“I’ll be joining you on stage for sure. I’m gonna do that, the Palladium, I’m definitely booked for that,” James said.

Anton seemed more than up for an appearance from James and declared: “Yes, come on!”

Fingers crossed James is fighting fit for tour!

