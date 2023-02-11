James Martin on sad real reason he won’t watch himself on TV or look at photos of himself

Saturday Morning host James Martin has admitted that he doesn’t like seeing himself on TV because he thinks he looks “massive”.

The TV star, 50, has dropped a lot of weight in recent years and has been showing off his trim physique on TV.

But he previously confessed in an interview that he isn’t a big fan of watching himself back.

James told Prima in 2020 that he tries not to get “caught up” with his appearance, adding: “I don’t look at pictures of myself and I try not to watch myself back on TV, either.”

The star has lost a lot of weight (Credit: ITV screen grab)

James Martin thought he looked ‘massive’ on screen

Recalling one time when he did see himself on television, he said: “My eyesight is starting to go, so I bought a bigger TV for my bedroom, 85 inches big, and I accidentally caught myself on my Saturday morning show.

“I looked at myself and thought, ‘Jesus, I look massive! Oh… I am massive!'”

James previously shared that he decided on a bit of an overhaul amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He is thought to have lost somewhere between three and five stone in total and has said that it was more to do with what he drank than what he ate.

The star isn’t a big alcohol drinker but was partial to soft drinks.

Chef cut down on soft drinks to lose weight

Speaking to Hello! magazine last year, he said he scrapped the fizzy stuff and upped his water intake in a bid to get in better shape.

“The way I lost weight is by cutting down soft drinks,” said James.

“I drink a lot of water, two litres every day. I still eat exactly the same.

The TV star doesn’t like to get ‘caught up’ about his looks. (Credit: Splash)

“Losing weight is a balance of everything, it’s getting off your a*** and doing more and not eating less, but eating a variety of different things.”

The star said that he felt great after changing things up and that his brain felt more “alive”.

James Martin’s Saturday Morning is on ITV on Saturday from 9.30 to 11.40am.

