Chef James Martin warned his followers to ‘stay safe’ after spotting a spam account on Instagram.

Over the years, James has received a massive following on Instagram, thanks to his regular appearances on This Morning and his own ITV cooking show James Martin’s Saturday Morning.

However, with a great following comes a great amount of scam accounts, and the celebrity chef was made to inform his fans of a fake Instagram account that has been asking for people’s details.

Chef James Martin pleads his Instagram followers to ‘stay safe’ (Credit: ITV)

Chef James Martin warns fans about scam account

James Martin had to take to Instagram late last night to warn his followers of a fake Instagram account.

The fake account claimed to be James’ personal assistant manager and asked his fans for their personal and financial details.

The account’s profile read: “Personal assistant manager of James Martin Head of Management team for top fan and administration.”

Alongside a screenshot of the scam account, James informed his fans about the account and told them not to give away any of their details.

James wrote: “Please do not follow this account, or give out personal or financial details to it.”

He then confirmed that @jamesmartinchef was his only Instagram account and pleaded his fans to ‘stay safe’.

James continued: “It is not associated with me at all. @jamesmartinchef is my only Instagram account and is verified with a blue tick, as are all my social media accounts. Stay safe all.”

James was slammed by fans for his new advertisement for Valentine’s Day (Credit: ITV)

This came after fans slammed James for his new advertisement for Valentine’s Day.

The chef posted a pic of himself holding a can of Cirio tomatoes on Twitter, promoting the product.

He wrote: “What are you cooking for that someone special this Valentine’s Day? Choose Cirio and bring the heart of Italy to your dish!”

However, fans weren’t happy with his new announcement and called the This Morning star out for ‘lowering himself’.

One fan even wrote: “Come on @jamesmartinchef….you’re better than this!!”

