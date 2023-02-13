James Martin speaking into a mic on stage
James Martin slammed on Twitter as fans ‘unfollow’ him and declare: ‘Wow, you’ll do anything for money!’

'Oh James, you're better than this'

By Nancy Brown

James Martin sparked backlash on Twitter earlier today (February 13) as he shared a pre-Valentine’s Day post.

As TV viewers will doubtless have seen, James works with chopped tomato brand Cirio, fronting the brand’s adverts.

However, it seems his “#ad” the day before Valentine’s was a little too much for some fans.

James Martin has come under fire for sharing an ad on his social media (Credit: Splash News)

James Martin under fire on Twitter

The Saturday Morning host shared a picture of himself smiling holding a can of the chopped tomatoes.

The picture was captioned: “What are you cooking for that someone special this Valentine’s Day?

“Choose Cirio and bring the heart of Italy to your dish! #ad”

However, James really wasn’t feeling the love in the comments…

Fans react

Fans of the popular TV chef appeared to be furious with his post, with some even declaring that they would be “unfollowing” him.

“Unfollowed,” declared one.

Blimey anything for a few quid a James.

Others blasted James, claiming he would do “anything for money”.

One said: “Come on @jamesmartinchef …. you’re better than this!!”

Another added: “Come on James, you don’t have to do that, do you?”

A third commented: “Blimey anything for a few quid a James.”

“Wow. You’ll do anything for money,” blasted another.

“A tin of tomatoes on Valentine’s Day? Oh James you are better than this,” said another.

“I’m sure James you don’t need the money from advertising products,” said another.

‘Thanks James!’

Others, meanwhile, thanks the chef for the, erm, romantic Valentine’s dinner idea.

“Okay – will get wife a can of tomatoes and say I followed your advice,” laughed one.

Another quipped: “My hubby read this and said: ‘Okay, I’ll cook tomatoes on toast for you for Valentine’s night!’ Thanks James.”

Read more: James Martin on sad reason he won’t watch himself on TV

