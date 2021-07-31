James Martin branded a tease by thirsty fans on Instagram as he makes video announcement

James Martin fans have been licking their lips after the TV chef announced a new project on Instagram.

But as the star of Islands To Highlands partially revealed what he’s working on, some of his devoted followers had some further ideas for what they want to see.

It seems James’ most adoring admirers have a clear idea about the dish they most want to get stuck into – and it isn’t necessarily his butter chicken they want to gobble up.

James was even labelled a ‘tease’ in the comments section of his Insta upload. And that may not be due to him giving a brief preview of what’s coming up later this year.

James Martin has revealed a new project on Instagram (Credit: ITV Hub)

What James Martin announced on Instagram

James, 49, shared a rare clip of him speaking directly to fans on his Instagram feed yesterday (Friday July 31).

He said: “This is quite unusual for me to post a video, as you know.

“I’m just letting you know about a new project. In fact, [it is] a new book.

Read more: James Martin’s Islands To Highlands: Who is Paul Ainsworth and what other shows has he been on?

“It is something that’s been long-awaited. It is something that I’ve been working on throughout COVID.

“It’s over two years in the making and we’re about to launch it in October.”

Surely James Martin can’t produce an entire book of butter-based recipes? (Credit: ITV Hub)

James ‘teases’ his fans

Despite not being able to give too many details, James managed to give another clue.

He continued “I can’t actually tell you the title yet – which is crazy. But I’ll let you into a little secret…”

James then bent over and picked up a buttercup, placed it under his chin and widened his eyes before walking away.

He may be a hunk, but let’s not treat James Martin like a hunk of meat (Credit: ITV Hub)

How overexcited fans reacted

Among the many comments speculating whether James could produce an entire book about butter, other adoring fans requested a calendar focusing on him, rather than food.

“We need a James Martin 2022 calendar,” one person wrote, adding a heart eyes emoji to their post.

I’ve been saying this for years! Missing a trick there.

Their response proved extremely popular – picking up dozens of Likes itself, as well as some moderately saucy approval.

Adding a suggestive winking emoji to their words, another person agreed: “I’ve been saying this for years! Missing a trick there.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Martin (@jamesmartinchef)

“OMG, definitely need a James Martin calendar,” gushed another.

And someone else reckoned James was being a bit of “tease” about the whole thing.

Read more: Saturday Morning host James Martin on his ‘absolute nightmare’ of living with severe dyslexia

Other followers seemed to get very carried away with themselves, getting steamier than a crammed kitchen.

One excitable admirer encouraged James to post more videos on his Instagram in future.

“Let’s see lots more of you please!” someone else suggested.

Would you want to be able to pin James – or rather, a James Martin calendar – up your wall?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.