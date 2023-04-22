James Jordan clashes with wife Ola over decision about daughter Ella: ‘I’m not giving in’

James Jordan and wife Ola have revealed they clashed over whether their daughter Ella should have her ears pierced.

The Strictly Come Dancing stars share three-year-old daughter Ella – but they can’t agree on the topic. In Hello! magazine‘s parenting column, the couple shared their thoughts, revealing it’s something they just don’t see eye-to-eye on.

James and Ola Jordan disagree on one aspect of parenting (Credit: Splash News)

James and Ola Jordan dilemma with daughter

Ola said: “See, this is a good one because I would have liked Ella to have her ears pierced when she was younger – you do it when they’re really young. People do it when they are babies because they don’t remember the pain.”

If it was me, I probably would have had Ella’s ears pierced earlier.

But James disagreed, suggesting parents should wait until the child is old enough to ask. Ola went on to reveal that when she was a child, her mum waited – but when she eventually got them done, she recalls how painful it was. She said she felt traumatised.

Ola added: “If it was me, I probably would have had Ella’s ears pierced earlier but because of James, I wouldn’t even question it. I know he wouldn’t let me.”

Ola and James with Ella when she was younger on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

And James agreed with her, adding firmly: “Yeah, no chance.” James added that Ella shouldn’t be “forced into it”, saying she should have a choice in the matter.

That point, Ola did agree with, adding: “…it’s also part of growing up, having your ears pierced.”

Sharing the column on his Instagram, James told fans: “I’m not giving in on this one.”

James and Ola’s fertility struggle

Ola and James welcomed Ella just before the first Covid lockdown in February 2020. Their “miracle” baby was conceived through IVF. But James recently made an honest admission about another baby.

Although both James and Ola are keen to welcome a new addition, he confesses it’s not that simple.

James and Ola would love another baby (Credit: Splash News)

Speaking on the red carpet at the Together for Short Lives charity ball, James told OK! Magazine: “We would love to but it’s not that easy for us. We would love her to have a brother or sister. She talks about it all the time too!”

James’ wife Ola added about Ella: “She is so chatty, she just turned three years old on Monday. At three she’s quite switched on now, she’s quite aware of what’s going on.”

