James Jordan has hit back at claims he ranted about Strictly Come Dancing after news of its first same-sex couple.

The dancer tweeted a message saying “we have become a scared little embarrassing country that panders to political correctness”.

Many fans responded to James’ tweet and suggested he was talking about the BBC show.

James Jordan has hit back at claims he ranted about Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing: Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh confirmed

On Wednesday, Strictly announced former boxer Nicola Adams would feature in its first same-sex pairing on this year’s series.

James has since hit back and insists he wasn’t referring to Strictly in his tweets.

What did James Jordan say?

James said: “I would like to point out my earlier tweet had absolutely no relation to Strictly what so ever.

“Although it looks like it’s been twisted that way. Hey ho.”

Nicola Adams will feature in Strictly’s first same-sex couple (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He added: “Once again proving my point about a select few people in this country. Always looking for ways to be offended.”

Meanwhile, James’ original tweet read: “Random Rant.

I would like to point out my earlier tweet had absolutely no relation to Strictly what so ever.

“We have become a scared little embarrassing country that panders to political correctness.”

In a separate tweet, he added: “My last tweet was actually very generic but I love how many of you jumping to conclusions on what I was ranting about.

“It wasn’t just one thing…. it’s everything nowadays. Must be my age.”

I would like to point out my earlier tweet had absolutely no relation to Strictly what so ever.

Although it looks like it’s been twisted that way. Hey ho 🤷🏼‍♂️ Once again proving my point about a select few people in this country.

Always looking for ways to be offended 🥱 — James Jordan (@The_JamesJordan) September 2, 2020

Many of his followers thought he was relating to Strictly.

Earlier today, Nicola announced she was Strictly’s sixth contestant.

She said: “I’m really excited to be joining this year’s incredible line-up for Strictly Come Dancing.

Nicola Adams said she’s thrilled to join the show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I’m a huge fan of the show and am thrilled to be part of something that holds such a special place in so many people’s hearts.”

She continued: “I also wanted to thank the BBC for supporting me and making me the first ever all female-pairing.

“It’s amazing to be a part of the movement for change, diversity and breaking boundaries in the entertainment industry.”

Like this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.