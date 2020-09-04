Jacqueline Jossa shares adorable snap of daughter Ella as she prepares to go back to school

Jacqueline Jossa has shared a heartfelt message on social media, admitting that she will “miss” daughter Ella when she goes back to school.

The former EastEnders actress and I’m A Celeb star, 27, took to Instagram to update fans.

What did Jacqueline Jossa say about her daughter?

Jacqueline, who’s married to former TOWIE star Dan Osborne is mum to Ella and two-year-old Mia.

The actress joined thousands of mums and dads in the UK as they posted snaps of their kids as they prepared to go back to school after lockdown.

In Jacqueline’s message, she showed a photo of her and Mia laying on a bed.

Illuminating their faces with a glow lamp, Jacqueline wrote: “Me and my big girl, gonna miss you so much when you start back at school little one.

“She has a new night light (it’s for camping but she doesn’t like the dark so).

“She’s made me so proud the last few months, gained in confidence and I really feel like she’s now ready for school.

“You make me proud every day though angel face.”

Jac delighted fans with the snap (Credit: PALACE LEE/SplashNews.com)

How did Jac Jossa’s followers respond?

It wasn’t long before many of her 2.9million followers reached out to wish Ella well.

“This is a lovely post Jac. Good luck Ella!!” one said.

Another wrote: “Good luck going back to school Ella, have an amazing time.

“This photo is so cute.”

“Love how genuine you are,” a third wrote. “Celeb mum of the year! Good luck at school little one x”

Finally, a fan commented: “Hope she has a lovely first day back at school.”

Alan Halsall’s daughter Sienna also back to school

Jac hasn’t been the only celeb to share snaps of their kids going back to school.

Corrie star Alan Halsall – who plays Tyrone Dobbs in the soap – posted an adorable photo of daughter Sienna.

He captioned the Instagram image: “My big girl.

“She was so excited to get back to school today and start year two. Daddy is so proud of you a princess. Have fun.”

Elsewhere, footie legend Wayne Rooney also shared a snap of his three sons in smart school uniforms.

“Back to school. Good luck lads,” he said.

