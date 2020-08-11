Jacqueline Jossa has defiantly hit back at those who ever doubted her marriage to husband Dan Osborne.

The former EastEnders star, 27, took to Instagram to share a loved-up snap alongside her husband today (August 11).

The black and white shots shows the couple in a loving embrace as Dan nestles his nose into Jac’s face.

Keen to prove they’re happier than ever, Jacqueline captioned the snap: “No one needs to understand but us❤️ Photo cred: @clicknewsandmedia.”

The post was met by a swarm of gushing comments from fans.

One wrote: “Love you two. Ignore the haters they are just jealous. Wishing you both all the best. Keep being you xx.”

A second said: “Well said! Ignore the haters lovely, enjoy your beautiful family.❤️.”

Jacqueline Jossa stated ‘no one needs to understand’ marriage to Dan Osborne (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dan and Jac better than ever

The famous pair – who share daughters Ella, five, and Mia, two – have treated followers to a string of romantic snaps in recent days.

Earlier this week, Dan showed his appreciation to his wife by posting a sweet selfie during a getaway to Dubai.

Despite them appearing happier than ever, one fan couldn’t help but comment on the couple’s past marriage woes – leaving Dan furious.

He raged: “Mandy please get yourself a life, find it really sad when people have that much time on their hands and not much life of their own that they get really invested in other people’s business.

The EastEnders star shared a loved-up post alongside her husband (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I feel for you but please grow up and just be a normal human, honestly being negative doesn’t look good.

“Wish you the best & hope life gets more positive for you x.”

Dan and Jac’s rocky romance

The former TOWIE star recently admitted to cheating on Jacqueline, revealing that they were now trying to focus on the future.

He told The Sun: “I know in the past I’ve denied things when they’re not true, then when something has been true, I probably just kept my mouth shut. I was a different person.”

Dan has admitted to cheating on Jacqueline in the past (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dan, 29, added things would have been different if Jac cheated, saying: “I would have left. I’ve said if it was the other way around I’d be gone.”

The pair reportedly split during lockdown, with Jac moving out of their martial home.

Dan also has son Teddy, six, from a previous relationship.

