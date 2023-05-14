Jack Whitehall and girlfriend announce they’re expecting baby following miscarriage heartbreak

Jack Whitehall and his girlfriend Roxy Horner have announced they’re expecting a baby!

The comedian and Roxy shared the news with Hello! magazine on Sunday. The couple are preparing to become parents for the first time. Roxy admitted it’s a “relief to finally fall pregnant”. She revealed the couple suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage last year.

Jack and Roxy are expecting a baby! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jack Whitehall and girlfriend Roxy expecting baby

Speaking to Hello!, Roxy said: “We had a miscarriage last year and so there was a part of me that was worried to open up too soon about this baby because I was so worried something would happen again and I didn’t want to have to kind of tell the world.

“I think because we did go through that miscarriage you realise how fragile the baby is, and just how common actually a miscarriage is, and that so many women go through it – I had no idea how common it actually was. It just makes this feel extra special and you’re more grateful that everything’s fine.”

Roxy also revealed that they found out she was pregnant “the same week my nan passed away”. She said there’s a part of her that feels “like my nan knew we were trying for a baby and maybe this was her gift to us”.

Roxy revealed she and Jack suffered a devastating miscarriage last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gushing over Jack, Roxy added: “He’s literally just a ball of positivity – he’s great. If I do have a day where it’s hard to manage, he’ll crack a joke and lift me up in every way.”

The couple also shared their happy news on Instagram. Jack joked: “And I thought I wasn’t getting enough attention when the dog arrived…”

Ashley Roberts commented: “Omg amazing!!! Congrats you two!!” Meanwhile, Helen Flanagan said: “Omg so happy for you guys.”

