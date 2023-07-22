Jack Whitehall breaks down in tears over elderly star dad, Michael

Jack Whitehall was left in tears after speaking about his elderly dad, Michael Whitehall.

Jack’s talent agent father, 83, has had an extensive career in showbiz, having represented stars such as Colin Firth and Dame Judi Dench.

In recent years, the father and son have been seen starring in Netflix’s Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father. The show, which streamed for five seasons from 2017 to 2021, followed the pair travelling to different destinations.

Michael Whitehall and his wife Hilary Amanda, Jack’s mother, have been married since 1986 (Credit: Cover Images)

Jack Whitehall speaks about dad Michael

Speaking about his father on the Diary of a CEO podcast, Jack expressed that he wants his father to have a relationship with his child.

Furthermore, the comedian is expecting his first child with his partner Roxy Horner.

Jack told host Steven Bartlett: “I wanted to have a baby because I wanted him to be around and to know my child and spend time with my kid. I’ve seen how amazing he is with my niece. He’s the most loving person ever and so I want him to have a relationship with my kid.”

Becoming emotional, he added: “I want to do all of these things and have success in my career that I can share with him, and he can see these things and enjoy them. I do still think a lot about impressing him. His approval does still mean a hell of a lot to me.”

Jack is expecting his first child with his model partner, Roxy (Credit: Cover Images)

Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner

It’s been reported that Jack and Roxy first met in 2020 when he was on a work trip in Australia. However, they then allegedly connected on the dating app, Raya.

Back in May, the pair announced that they were expecting their first child together, with Roxy revealing that they had previously suffered a miscarriage.

She told Hello!: “We had a miscarriage last year. So there was a part of me that was worried to open up too soon about this baby. I was so worried something would happen again and I didn’t want to have to kind of tell the world.

“I think because we did go through that miscarriage you realise how fragile the baby is, and just how common actually a miscarriage is, and that so many women go through it – I had no idea how common it actually was. It just makes this feel extra special and you’re more grateful that everything’s fine.”

