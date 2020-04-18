The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Saturday 18th April 2020
News

ITV teases fans with first look at Beat the Chasers - as start date is announced

It's the Olympics of quiz shows

By Entertainment Daily
Tags: Bradley Walsh, ITV

Fans have been given a glimpse into what new quiz show Beat the Chasers is going to look like as ITV teased a trailer on its Twitter page.

Anne Hegerty, Mark Labbett, Jenny Ryan, Paul Sinha and Shaun Wallace have all been confirmed to appear on the show.

Contestants will battle to outwit them on the new show, however it won't just be one Chaser, it will be all of them! And they'll surely form a tough team to beat.

They are billed as "the toughest quiz team on the planet" (Credit: ITV)

Read more: ITV announces new the Chase spin off called Beat The Chasers

The 30-second trailer shows host Bradley Walsh saying: "Thousands of people have beaten a Chaser.

"Now for the first time ever all five Chasers have formed the greatest quiz team on the planet."

The clip then gives viewers snippets of the new series as contestants try their luck against the Chasers.

The trailer ends with Bradley asking: "Can anyone beat The Chasers?"

Read more: The Chase star Jenny Ryan clashes with fan who describes chasers as 'rude and snarky'

The trailer for the new show looks intense (Credit: ITV)

It will hit screens at 9pm on 27 April.

The Olympics of quizzes

When news of the quiz show was announced, Michael Kelpie, managing director of production company Potato, said: "For quiz fans, this is the equivalent of competing in the Olympics or playing in an FA Cup Final.

"It's the ultimate challenge against the greatest quiz team ever assembled.

"In this brand new format, anyone who thinks they're clever enough can take on the nation's favourite quizzers."

Anne Hegarty is one of the quiz masters contestants will have to beat (Credit: ITV)

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV's head of entertainment, said: "It's so exciting to be expanding the award-winning The Chase format.

"Chasers and contestants alike will really need to hold their nerve to come out victorious in this new spin on the quizzing format."

"It’s the ultimate challenge against the greatest quiz team ever assembled."

We wish those brave contestants all the luck in the world - they are going to need it.

Would you fancy your chances against The Chasers? Go to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyfix and let us know what you thought of this story by leaving a comment.

Related Topics

Bradley Walsh ITV

Trending Articles

 Gogglebox fans feel 'uneasy' with the Malones' 'unhygienic' habit
Emmmerdale newcomer Reece Dinsdale jokingly 'rivals' Zoe Henry and Jeff Hordley in allotment stakes
BBC Breakfast viewers spot embarrassing blunder as Charlie Stayt talks about WWII veteran Tom Moore
Robert Rinder tells celebrities to 'give money to charity or shut up' during furious rant on This Morning
The Chase viewers left angry at wrong answer to 'obvious' question
Gogglebox fans confused over lack of social distancing again