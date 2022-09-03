Is Victoria Beckham really feuding with daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz? Everything that’s been said

Rumours of a feud between Victoria Beckham and her new daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz are swirling.

According to the reports, a rift has grown between Brooklyn Beckham and his mother, Victoria, as a result.

It’s been four months since Nicola Peltz married Brooklyn Beckham.

According to insiders, things have been going from bad to worse since the wedding.

Victoria Beckham is reportedly feuding with Nicola Peltz (Credit: Splashnews)

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz: What happened?

“Brooklyn felt really bad because his mom just didn’t give a s**t. She thinks that Nicky’s a spoilt brat. He felt responsible,” a source told the Daily Mail.

Brooklyn and Nicola are both currently living together on his in-laws’ £76million beachside estate in Palm Beach.

The 23-year-old is hoping to become a US citizen, but it’s believed as a result of the squabbling his parents are refusing to help.

The heated drama between Victoria and Nicole apparently began when Nicola opted to wear a Valentino wedding dress instead of a Victoria Beckham design.

Nicola has since addressed the rumour, saying: “I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress.”

According to insiders, Nicola never intended to wear VB’s dress.

“She was always just going to let her design something. But she was never going to put that on her. She has too many actually talented designer friends,” added a source to the Daily Mail.

Rumours of bad blood between Victoria and Nicola have been fuelled by their Instagram activity.

Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly caught in the middle between Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz (Credit: Splashnews)

Back in 2021, Victoria liked 25 of Nicola’s Instagram posts in a three-month period, and Nicola returned the love and liked more than 20.

However, Victoria hasn’t liked a single post by Nicola since May of this year, despite being active on her own profile.

During a recent interview with Tatler, fans believe that Nicola made a thinly-veiled reference to Brooklyn’s parents.

Speaking about Brooklyn’s numerous career changes, she said: “Brooklyn felt a lot of pressure to please people with his career and he didn’t love it.”

Despite the apparent feud, Brooklyn recently tried to rubbish the claims.

“I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that,” he told Variety. “They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good.”

As long as Brooklyn is happy!

