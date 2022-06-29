Victoria Beckham in New York wearing sunglasses
TV

Victoria Beckham slams TV presenter for forcing her to weigh herself on live show

Such a thing would spark outrage nowadays

By Joshua Haigh

Victoria Beckham has opened up about her weight and claimed UK star Chris Evans once made her weigh herself on a show.

Posh Spice made an appearance on Channel 4 series TFI Friday in 1999 when the incident occurred.

Chris Evans asked the singer-turned-designer if her weight was “back to normal” after giving birth to Brooklyn Beckham.

Victoria then told the star that it was, before he presented her with a set of scales and asked to check.

“Eight stone’s not bad at all, is it?” he exclaimed after she weighed herself.

Victoria recalled the shocking moment in a new interview with Vogue Australia.

Victoria Beckham in a black outfit in New York
Fashion designer Victoria Beckham has always faced critics regarding her weight (Credit: Cover Images)

Victoria Beckham weight

She opened up about finding it easy to lose weight following her pregnancies and feeling shamed for it.

Read more: Victoria Beckham introduces new ‘super cute’ addition to family

“I went on a TV show called Don’t Forget Your Toothbrush with Chris Evans many years ago and I’d just had Brooklyn and lost a lot of weight after,” Victoria said. “It happened to my mum after her pregnancies.

“It doesn’t mean you have an eating disorder. And he made me stand on the scales to be weighed. Can you imagine doing that nowadays?”

Victoria went on to share the pressure she felt at the time from the media, who constantly ridiculed her weight.

“After I had Brooklyn, there was a picture on the front page of a newspaper pointing to every single part of my body where I had to focus on losing the weight from,” she said.

She went on to add that she vividly remembers being called nicknames such as “Porky Posh” to “Skeletal Posh” amongst others.

Victoria Beckham in a white outfit in New York
Victoria Beckham previously claimed that being skinny is out of fashion (Credit: Cover Images)

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Victoria claimed that thinking being thin is cool is a thing of the past.

She told Grazia: “It’s an old-fashioned attitude, wanting to be really thin. I think women today want to look healthy, and curvy. They want to have some boobs – and a bum.”

Read more: Does Alex Scott have a partner? What happened with her Coronation Street ex?

Her remarks sparked This Morning host Phillip Schofield to take a swipe at her.

“She’s described the desire to be very thin as an old-fashioned attitude, saying women now want to be curvy. Is there a shift now?” questioned Phil’s co-star, Holly Willoughby.

“Says the incredibly thin Victoria Beckham,” Philip then interjected.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Prince Andrew being interviewed looking flustered
Lawyers call for Prince Andrew to be ‘investigated by the FBI’ after Ghislaine Maxwell is jailed
Jacques grinning on Love Island and Gemma speaking in the Beach Hut
Love Island star Jacques slammed following sex confession about Gemma
Denise Van Outen smiling and with her ex partner
Denise Van Outen moves on after split from partner Eddie with new man Jimmy, pal claims
Paddy McGuinness and wife Christine McGuinness
Paddy McGuinness sparks rumours he’s ‘split’ from wife Christine
Prince Harry looks concerned and Meghan Markle smiling during Jubilee service
Meghan says husband Prince Harry is a ‘feminist’ as she makes plea in new message
Peter Andre and daughter Princess looking at camera
Peter Andre delivers blow to daughter Princess on her birthday after lavishing Junior with a car