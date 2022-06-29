Victoria Beckham slams TV presenter for forcing her to weigh herself on live show

Victoria Beckham has opened up about her weight and claimed UK star Chris Evans once made her weigh herself on a show.

Posh Spice made an appearance on Channel 4 series TFI Friday in 1999 when the incident occurred.

Chris Evans asked the singer-turned-designer if her weight was “back to normal” after giving birth to Brooklyn Beckham.

Victoria then told the star that it was, before he presented her with a set of scales and asked to check.

“Eight stone’s not bad at all, is it?” he exclaimed after she weighed herself.

Victoria recalled the shocking moment in a new interview with Vogue Australia.

She opened up about finding it easy to lose weight following her pregnancies and feeling shamed for it.

“I went on a TV show called Don’t Forget Your Toothbrush with Chris Evans many years ago and I’d just had Brooklyn and lost a lot of weight after,” Victoria said. “It happened to my mum after her pregnancies.

“It doesn’t mean you have an eating disorder. And he made me stand on the scales to be weighed. Can you imagine doing that nowadays?”

Victoria went on to share the pressure she felt at the time from the media, who constantly ridiculed her weight.

“After I had Brooklyn, there was a picture on the front page of a newspaper pointing to every single part of my body where I had to focus on losing the weight from,” she said.

She went on to add that she vividly remembers being called nicknames such as “Porky Posh” to “Skeletal Posh” amongst others.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Victoria claimed that thinking being thin is cool is a thing of the past.

She told Grazia: “It’s an old-fashioned attitude, wanting to be really thin. I think women today want to look healthy, and curvy. They want to have some boobs – and a bum.”

Her remarks sparked This Morning host Phillip Schofield to take a swipe at her.

“She’s described the desire to be very thin as an old-fashioned attitude, saying women now want to be curvy. Is there a shift now?” questioned Phil’s co-star, Holly Willoughby.

“Says the incredibly thin Victoria Beckham,” Philip then interjected.

