I’m A Celebrity ‘infuriates Welsh locals as it closes footpaths ahead of next month’s launch’

I’m A Celebrity 2020 is set to kick off next month – but it has already angered Welsh locals.

The show has been forced to move from Australia to Wales this year due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Now set at Gwrych Castle, ITV has reportedly closed off certain footpaths in prep for filming.

And this has left ramblers and locals alike cross.

In fact, several have taken to Twitter to fume over the changes.

What are locals saying about I’m A Celebrity?

One unhappy camper vented by sharing a snap of a sign outside of the castle.

It read: “The entire Estate is currently closed to the public.”

While another user shared: “So, at least we now know why we’ve all been barred from the tracks and paths around Gwrych these last few months…”

And a third user fumed: “ANT AND DEC CLOSE DOWN ABERGELE CASTLE FOOTPATHS IN NORTH WALES – DO US A FAVOUR – GET YOURSELF’S OUT OF HERE – WE DON’T NEED YOU .”

Who is on this year’s I’m A Celebrity?

Meanwhile, an official launch date hasn’t been set yet for the upcoming series.

Nor has the celebrity line-up been confirmed by ITV.

However, celebrities rumoured to be signing up include Shane Ritchie, Mo Farah, Victoria Derbyshire, Vernon Kay, Russell Watson and Victoria Plummer.

The official cast will have had to self-isolate in the lead up to the show.

This year’s series will of course be very different, and ITV bosses will have to factor in the cold weather and lack of exotic wildlife.



What’s more, the historic castle is said to be famously haunted by various ghosts.

But ITV has reassured viewers that the series will be just as entertaining as ever.

ITV released in an official statement: “This year the show will be filmed at the historic Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales.

“Ant & Dec will host an adapted version of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! live on ITV from the castle.

“As on the regular series, viewers will see the celebrities undertake gruelling trials and fun-filled challenges to win food and treats in the lead up to one of them being crowned, for the first time ever, King or Queen of the Castle.”

