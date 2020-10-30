Piers Morgan appears to have reignited his feud with Dan Walker.

The GMB star, 55, has had various Twitter ‘wars’ with the BBC star, 44, over the last few years.

But this time fans are calling him out for crossing the line.

Piers took to Twitter to mock Dan’s book sales.

Piers also has a book out, Wake Up: Why The World Has Gone Nuts! (Credit: SplashNews)

Both television hosts currently have books out.

Dan shared on Twitter that he had signed 5,000 of his new book, Remarkable People: Extraordinary Stories of Everyday Lives.

He tweeted after a fan requested a signed copy: “What a lovely message. Sadly, I can’t do any signings at the moment but I have signed 5000 copies of ‘Remarkable People’.

“Most of them have gone to @Waterstones @sainsburys @asda and independent book shops. I hope that helps. I’ll also carry a pen around in case we meet.”

Did Piers go too far mocking Dan’s new book? (Credit: SplashNews)

However, Piers responded to the friendly fan interaction in an arguably cruel way.

Piers replied: “5000? That’s bold given your current chart position.. is it so they can’t send them back?”

Perhaps Piers meant the jibe in good humour, but dozens of Twitter users rushed to defend Dan.

One Twitter user fumed: “This is a mean-spirited remark. Unnecessary.”

5000? That’s bold given your current chart position.. is it so they can’t send them back? https://t.co/x7lISCUc8h — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 29, 2020

While another insinuated: “Jealous? I mean, you had to buy thousands of copies of your own scribblings to push it up the charts.”

And a third user vented: “Why make such an unpleasant remark ..totally unnecessary!”

Meanwhile others commented on the many free copies Piers appears to have sent to celebrities.

The likes of Rebekah Vardy and Jason Manford have supposedly received free copies as well as a jar of Marmite.



One Twitter user observed: “Piers you gave away thousands of copies with a bag of coffee and a titchy jar of marmite.”

And another user taunted: “Nor like you who sends copies to Z celebrities and beg them to post photo with book Still waiting for a photo of Mr President with book unless he is too busy with his friend Nigel.”

Additional users commented that Piers jab at Dan appeared to have spectacularly backfired.

For example, one user argued: “This thread didn’t go the way you wanted did it? 90% slagging you off!! Looks like

@mrdanwalker has a book more popular than yours as well as a higher TV audience in the morning.”

