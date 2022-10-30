I’m A Celebrity host Ant McPartlin has suffered from numerous scandals during his time in the spotlight, including his drunk-driving accident in 2018.

The following year, the ITV star opened up about his health and a condition that he had kept hidden most of his life.

The I’m A Celebrity presenter learnt he had ADHD as part of his recovery process.

Ant McPartlin opened up about his diagnosis in 2019

Speaking to The Sun in 2019 about how his disorder affected his career, Ant revealed: “There’s a lot of characteristics that held me in good stead working in live television.

“Richard [Bacon] said the same. In my job, having what they call ‘popcorn thinking’ is good because it means you can jump from one thing to another. Professionally, it’s brilliant, Personally, I’m all over the place.”

There are a lot of links to alcohol-dependency, which I studied a lot when I was away.

Following his alcoholism recovery process, Ant was told he has Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

He added: “There are a lot of links to alcohol-dependency, which I studied a lot when I was away.”

Ant also revealed that his diagnosis “made sense” as his symptoms clicked into place. Symptoms for ADHD can include impulsiveness, disorganisation as well as restlessness and problems focusing on a task.

Following his public admission about his ADHD in 2019, The ADHD Foundation praised the star for speaking out. Dr Tony Lloyd, CEO of the foundation said: “It’s a tremendous help when such a high-profile figure as Ant McPartlin speaks out.

“One in 20 people have ADHD and it’s not something you grow out of so it’s great when awareness is raised and it challenges stereotypes and stigma.”

Ant has suffered other career knockbacks

TV duo Ant and Declan Donnelly have faced lots together, but in 2007 they faced a scandal that nearly ended their careers.

In 2007, ITV found itself at the centre of controversy when it was revealed viewers had wasted near £8m on programme voting.

Viewers believed they were voting during their favourite programmes, including those featuring Ant and Dec.

However, their votes weren’t influencing anything. The full bill for the scandal totalled £18m, with shows fronted by Ant and Dec costing fans £6.5m in total.

Speaking on Desert Island Discs, Ant said in 2013: “It was the worst part of our career. I think our audience trust us but we were really worried that that trust had gone.”

Dec added: “I thought that was going to be it. We couldn’t comprehend how it was allowed to happen. If that had been the end, I don’t think we could have had many complaints.”

However, ITV confirmed at the time that the duo were unaware of the scandal.

