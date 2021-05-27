Hunted is set to return to Channel 4 and you could be a part of it.

The popular series sees contestants try their best to avoid being caught by professional investigators.

The aim of the game is to beat them and remain on-the-run, even though they have the world’s best technology at their fingertips.

You can apply for Hunted now (Credit: Channel 4)

How to apply for Hunted on Channel 4?

Channel 4 producers are on the hunt for new fugitives.

Contestants can either enter on their own, or get their family, friends and colleagues involved too.

There’s a big incentive to evade the investigators too.

The fugitives who manage to remain on-the-run get to share a whopping £100,000 between them.

Contestants must stay on the run for 25 days and reach the secret extraction point.

The producers also provide a “reasonable” pre-agreed loss of earnings for everyone who participates.

Hunted producers said: “Have you ever wondered if you’ve got what it takes to disappear and go on the run, testing your wits to evade capture from some of the best hunters on the planet?

“We’re looking for aspiring ‘fugitives’ of all ages to take part and do whatever it takes to disappear in 21st century Britain.

The closing date for applications is June 12. Those wanting to take part must be 18+ in order to apply to take part in the series.

Those who are picked for the show will go on the run in October this year and will need to be available for between four and six weeks during production.

You can apply via the show’s website.

The show will film later this year (Credit: Channel 4)

When will the new series of Hunted air?

Filming is due to take place in October.

As a result, it’s likely the show will return at the beginning of 2022.

Channel 4 are likely to make an announcement later in the year.

