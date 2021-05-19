Johnny Vegas: Carry on Glamping continues on C4 and viewers have been left keen to visit the campsite – so what are the prices?

And can you book yet?

The penultimate episode sees the shambolic comedian push his master craftsman Pauleo to the limit.

Here’s everything you need to know!

Johnny Vegas and Beverley Dixon in Carry on Glamping (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: What is Johnny Vegas’ glamping campsite website? Where is it?

Johnny Vegas glamping prices – how much does it cost to stay?

Prices start from £350 for the minimum two-night stay.

Pretty pricey, some might say, but each vehicle has its own bathroom – set inside a refurbished vintage horsebox – and private outside space.

How can I book?

Bookings are now open at the Breaks Fold Farm glamping website.

Booking is very limited in 2021 due to high demand.

Booking for 2022 is also booking up very fast, so act quick!

Skoolie the American Bus is fully booked for the year, as is Billy the Snail, Fire Truck and the Citroen Camper.

Bookings for Patricia opened on Monday May 17 2021 and sold out almost immediately.

The vehicle, dubbed Patricia after Johnny’s late mother, has pride of place in his Field of Dreams site.

Very keen campers can try calling 01943 290132 to speak to someone at Field of Dreams Vintage Vehicle Glamping.

Johnny Vegas is living the glamping dream! (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Johnny Vegas: Carry on Glamping – Is Johnny Vegas married and who is Beverley Dixon?

Where is Field of Dreams?

Field of Dreams is a vintage vehicle glamping site in North Yorkshire.

It’s based in Nidderdale in the Washburn Valley, a beauty spot on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales.

Johnny chose the location after the original site in Snowdonia fell through.

The site promises a unique vintage vehicle glamping experience based at Breaks Fold Farm and set in the Nidderdale Area Of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

The site has five very different glamping vehicles, each with its own personality and story.

Johnny brought the vehicles to Breaks Fold Farm from all over the world, and transformed them into stunning glamping accommodation.

Johnny has future plans for a sculpture park at Breaks Fold Farm, which is next to Thruscross Reservoir.

The International Dark-Sky Association gave the area “dark sky status”.

The Association award it to the few places in the UK where you can get the clearest view of the night sky.

Johnny Vegas: Carry on Glamping episode three on C4

The launch date is just days away – and Johnny Vegas is driving craftsman Pauleo to despair with his last-minute demands.

Despite the impending date for opening, Johnny has decided that the shower in the Maltese bus should be adorned with 200 hand-painted tiles.

He also has new plans for the driver’s seat.

Johnny must then inspect the first vehicles that arrived on site, including a beautifully restored Morris Minor caravanette.

Meanwhile, Bev puts the finishing touches to the site up in Yorkshire.

Johnny Vegas: Carry on Glamping continues on Wednesday May 19 2021 at 10pm on Channel 4.

Would you stay at Johnny Vegas’ glamping campsite? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.