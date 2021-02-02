How old are all six children of Angelina Jolie and what are they up to in 2021?

Angelina Jolie is perhaps as famous for her six children as she is for her Oscar-winning acting talents.

The humanitarian is now 45, and has just allowed rare access into her family life.

But what has Angelina said about raising her massive brood? And how old are each of Angelina Jolie’s children now?

Find out the answers to these and more below…

How old are the children of Angelina Jolie?

Actress Angelina Jolie has six children who as of 2021 are aged between 12 and 19 years.

Here’s more about each of her children:

Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt

Maddox is now 19 years old. He was adopted from an orphanage in Cambodia by Angelina in 2002.

He was just seven-months-old.

Maddox (far right) with his siblings and mum Angelina

As of September 2019, he has been living in South Korea where he is studying for his undergraduate degree at Yonsei University.

He reportedly speaks five languages, including Korean.

Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt

Angelina adopted Zahara from an orphanage in Ethiopia in 2005. Zahara was just six-months-old at the time.

As of 2021, Zahara is now 16 years old and reportedly speaks many languages – just like her older brother.

Zahara with her three younger siblings and mum Ange

Speaking to Hello! a couple of years back, Angelina says her daughter has a wonderful laugh.

The actress said: “She is one of those people who laughs with her whole body. Completely open and full of joy.”

Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt

Shiloh is Angelina and Brad Pitt’s first biological child. She was born in 2006, making her now 14.

Angelina says that Shiloh has always wanted to be a boy.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2017 she said, She wants to be a boy so we had to cut her hair.

Shiloh (far right, back) has rocked a trendy cropped do for years now

“She likes to wear boy clothes. She thinks she’s one of her brothers.”

Meanwhile Brad told Oprah Winfrey that she likes to be called John.

Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt

In 2007, Angelina adopted Pax, a three-year-old boy from Vietnam. He is now 17.

He is reportedly working on becoming fluent in Vietnamese and may have an acting career in his future.

As he had a small voice role in Kung Fu Panda 3, for which his mum is one of the main voice stars.

Pax (far left) with his family

Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt

Know and Vivienne are Angelina and Brad’s biological twins.

Born in 2008, they are now 12. Vivienne had a small role in mum Angelina’s hit film Maleficent.

While Knox had a small voice role in Kung Fu Panda.

Despite their brief Hollywood roles, not much is known about them.

However, they are believed to have been homeschooled their entire lives along with their four siblings.

What has Angelina Jolie said about her family?

Angelina Jolie graces the latest issue of British Vogue.

Here she speaks about the challenges her children face in lockdown.

But also the huge milestones they’ve reached over the last year.

Zahara has passed her Californian driving test, while Pax has started his senior year at high school.

Angelina with her four youngest children

She also marvelled at how talented her children are – and resourceful at staying in touch with friends.

Angelina explained: “Maybe that’s because I live with six kids, aged 12 to 19, so I see that particular group – and I certainly see how much more pressure they are under than we were at their age.

“They’re quite overwhelmed with a lot of information that we were sheltered from.



“But I see Mad [Maddox] online speaking in Russian to someone or talking to Korea, or Shi [Shiloh] saying hi to her friends in Namibia, I see there’s this new way young people can connect and know each other in this global way.”

She also said that she deliberately chose her Los Feliz, Los Angeles mansion because it is close to her ex Brad’s home.

In fact, she said it is just a five minutes drive away.

Angelina and Brad during happier times together

Is Angelina Jolie still married to Brad Pitt?

Angelina and Brad announced their separation in 2016. They divorced in 2019, but are reportedly still legally unresolved on their final settlements.

Is Brad Pitt father to all six of Angelina Jolie’s children?

Brad Pitt is the legal father to all six children of Angelina Jolie.

However, Angelina adopted son Maddox prior to her relationship with Brad.

Brad is the legal father of all six children

She was married to actor Billy Bob Thornton at the time.

But Brad legally adopted Maddox in 2006.

