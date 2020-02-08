Hollyoaks' Stephanie Davis confirms she tried to take her own life in harrowing Insta post

Soap actress Stephanie Davis has penned an emotional Instagram post detailing how she considered taking her own life and ended up in intensive care.

The Hollyoaks star posted a heartbreaking statement alongside a distressing video of herself sobbing, revealing what she has been through.

Explaining the decision to post the shocking footage she said: "I’m in a really good place right now, I wanted to share this from what I went through last year. Makes me feel sick watching this, I just remember the darkness, my body trembling. I was that mentally and physically exhausted!"

Alongside a photo of her sitting on a jetty looking out across the water she said: "This photo was my first walk out, breathing in the air, feeling the wind on my face, praying for hope, yet still trying to fight the pain that had overtaken my mind, body and soul after I tried to kill myself and ended up in intensive care.

Stephanie added: "I don't know how I'm here, but someone was definitely watching over me, as I am so lucky to be here."

Explaining the heartbreaking footage of her sobbing, Stephanie revealed it was filmed shortly before she tried to take her own life.

She wrote: "I’m posting this to help others, it was a video I was sadly leaving behind when I wasn’t in a good place. I’ve never been in so much pain in my life."

Stephanie also posted a picture of her cuddling her three-year-old son Caben-Albi, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Jeremy McConnell, to demonstrate how, although things can look good on the outside, someone might be struggling on the inside.

View this post on Instagram My Precious Boy. #nofiltersneeded A post shared by (@stephaniedavis88) on Dec 14, 2019 at 12:39pm PST

She added: "I’m so proud of myself for how far I’ve come in such a short time with my amazing, beautiful son, family and friends with their unconditional love and strength.

"The light is back. Everyone is fighting battles we don’t know about. I know I have to carry on the message to help others, and I will!"

Stephanie's fans rallied around to show their support with elliex91 commenting: "You make others see there is a light Steph, you're an amazing mum, you should be so proud of yourself about what you have achieved and overcome."

Another, niccoutts1 added: "You are a fantastic person and you are a wonderful mother. I’ve followed you for a long time. I can relate."

If you are or someone you know is struggling with mental illness or suicidal thoughts, call the Samaritans on 116 123.

