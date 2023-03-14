Hollyoaks star Jessica Fox has welcomed a baby with husband Nicholas Willes.

The Nancy Hayton actress shared the happy news to her Instagram on Tuesday (March 14).

Jessica, 39, shared an adorable photo of her newborn’s teeny tiny foot which had a hospital band on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Fox (@jessicalafox)

Jessica Fox baby

The Hollyoaks star also shared a photo of herself cuddling her baby after giving birth.

The final image shows Jessica’s husband Nicholas carrying the tot out of hospital in a car seat.

Jessica wrote: “Baby River, you have changed our world forever and we are so grateful we get to love you.”

Her followers congratulated the couple on their happy news.

One person said: “Congratulations! And what a wonderful name!”

Jessica has welcomed her baby son (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another wrote: “Huge congratulations!!! So happy to you both! Welcome to the world River.”

Someone else commented: “Congratulations to you all, so so happy for you.”

Baby River, you have changed our world forever.

Her co-star Lucy-Jo Hudson said: “Ahhhhhh Jess….. yes….. finally….. you get to hold your beautiful baby in your arms!!!! I’m so bloody happy for you! Love the name.”

Meanwhile, Nikki Sanderson wrote: “Hi River. I can’t wait to meet you, congratulations!!! So happy for you all.”

In October last year, Jessica revealed she was pregnant and opened up about tragically suffering from miscarriage.

Jessica suffered miscarriage heartbreak previously (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She wrote on Instagram in a heartbreaking message to mark Baby Loss Awareness week: “It seemed a good (and bad) time to share our story at the end of such an important and heartbreaking campaign and to show our support to all those who have been or are going through a similar journey.”

Jessica also issued a trigger warning to her followers, and asked them to “make use of the mute or unfollow button if any of this is too much for you”.

She continued: “Miscarriage is awful. There’s no other word for it. It robs you of the future you had planned, your faith in your body, it’s isolating, lonely, frightening and something no one seems to talk about, it’s incredibly painful. It’s pass out in your bathroom painful.

“It takes away the joy and excitement when and if you choose (and are able) to get pregnant again. It’s replaced by anxiety, stress and more fear than I could ever have imagined.”

Read more: EastEnders star Emer Kenny welcomes first baby after secret pregnancy

Jessica told her Instagram followers that she and Nick had heartbreakingly “lost two babies in 2021”, adding: “Both losses were at the end of the first trimester and completely heartbreaking.”

The star said that following a holiday in Greece, she “saw the most beautiful rainbow” and “I was pregnant by the time I got home”.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.