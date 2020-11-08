holly willoughby
Holly Willoughby praised as she posts beautiful Remembrance Sunday tribute

The television host paid her respects

By Laura Hannam

Holly Willoughby has paid tribute to Remembrance Sunday.

The This Morning star, 39, posted a simple yet poignant tribute on social media.

Addressing her some 6.9 million Instagram followers, she posted a painting of a single poppy.

And captioned the snap with: “Thank you… #lestweforget #remembranceday.”

holly willoughby and phillip schofield
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield wear poppies each year on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

How did fans react to Holly Willoughby this Remembrance Sunday?

Fans of the telly host rushed to praise her post, as well as post their own thanks to fallen military heroes.

Read more: Camilla praised for powerful talk with military men and women

One user remarked: “We will remember them” while another posted: “Wearing poppy with pride. Gone but never forgotten.”

And a third user commented: “Wearing my poppy with pride today.”

Whereas a fourth user praised: “Beautiful flower. A stunning symbol for remembrance.”

Remembrance Sunday is held annually to commemorate British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women in that served in World War I and World War II.

Why do Brits wear poppies each November?

Poppies are used as a symbol to represent the fallen military men and women. They first became a symbol of remembrance during WWI, when poppies were a common sight across military battlegrounds.

They are sold by The British Legion each year to raise millions for military veterans in the United Kingdom and The Commonwealth of Nations.

holly willoughby
Holly paid tribute this Remembrance Day on social media (Credit: SplashNews)

Holly paid tribute with poppies earlier this year when she helped celebrate Captain Tom Moore’s 100th birthday.

She wore a stunning poppy dress and shared on Instagram: “Happy 100th Birthday to Colonel Tom Moore… sending you huge amounts of love… See you all on @thismorning at 10am. Dress by @lkbennettlondon.”

Back in 2017 Holly and Phillip Schofield debated The Poppy Appeal on This Morning.

Adam Spiers appeared during the debate to call for white poppies to be worn instead of red ones.

He argued that red poppies are glorifying war, and not peace.

Adam said: “I respect remembrance and am not trying to take that away from anyone. But there are issues in the way that we do that.”

He also argued that he found a British Legion campaign offensive. A photo appeared on their website that showed children fundraising for The Poppy Appeal while wearing t-shirts that said ‘future soldier’.

But Holly interjected with: “My son wears a t-shirt with a fire engine on it because he wants to be a fireman at the moment.”

