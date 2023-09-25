Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield dealt fresh blow over already fractured friendship

This Morning star Holly Willoughby is dealing with a fresh new blow following her already fractured friendship with Phillip Schofield.

Holly and Phil both presented This Morning together for nearly 15 years before their working relationship came to an end this year. Soon after, Phil left ITV altogether following his “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger employee.

Phillip Schofield’s last episode of This Morning (Credit: This Morning)

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield friendship

Holly has been presenting with on-off co-hosts since Phil’s exit. But it’s astrologer Inbaal Honigman who will give fans closure from the Holly and Phil alleged spat.

Speaking to Spin Genie, Inbaal explained that Phil’s star sign – Aries – is “driven, powerful and direct”.

She said: “Phillip Schofield is an Aries. This sign is driven, powerful and direct. Represented by the Ram, Aries just go for what they want. Holly Willoughby is an Aquarius. This sign is gentle, ideological and intelligent. Represented by the Water-bearer, Aquarius try to do right by everyone.”

Holly Willoughby sends a special message to viewers (Credit: This Morning)

She added that the duo are “imperfect as friends” as they have very different approaches to life, family and hobbies.

They have one big thing in common, which is the position of Mercury, the planet of communication, in their charts.

She explained: “Aries charges full speed ahead, whereas Aquarius reflects before they do anything, so their compatibility as friends is very imperfect. They’ll have very different approaches to life, family and hobbies, and are unlikely to get along. One little thing they have in common is that Phil happens to have Aquarius as his moon sign, so he has some of Holly’s gentler traits hiding underneath his direct personality, which creates some compatibility as he can empathise with her.”

“They have one big thing in common, which is the position of Mercury, the planet of communication, in their charts,” added the astrologer.

Holly and Phil are “compatible as colleagues, not as friends”

The expert continued: “Both Phil and Holly have their Mercury in the empathic sign of Pisces. This means that when they talk, they both display Pisces qualities – intuition, empathy and imagination. When they interview others, their styles will be the same as their communication techniques are similar.”

“When they talk to each other, they can understand each other’s ways. As colleagues, they are a great match thanks to this unique astrological connection,” she concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by This Morning (@thismorning)

On Monday (September 25), Ben Shephard joined Holly on the This Morning sofa to host.

At the end of Friday’s show with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, Alison shared: “Holly will be back on Monday when she’s gonna be presenting alongside the lovely Ben Shephard,” as Dermot added: “Yeah, as it should be!”

Read more: GMB favourite announced as latest Phillip Schofield replacement

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.