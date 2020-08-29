Holly Willoughby might not have returned to the This Morning studio just yet, but she’s been keeping busy with her children during her time off.

The ITV presenter named kids Harry, Belle and Chester as her ‘quaran-dream’ team for helping her to shoot her new collection at home.

Holly Willoughby has been keeping her three children busy whilst quarantining. (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Holly Willoughby and Marks and Spencer

The mum of three wrote: “So this is what we’ve been up to… @marksandspencer to the rescue!!!!

“Quarantine turned quaran-dream yesterday when Harry, Belle and Chester turned photographer and shot the new season’s clothing drop… which M&S very kindly gave me a sneak peak of ahead of the launch.

“I’m super impressed with the kids’ camera skills and the all important final checks from Belle.”

She added: “Here’s a little teaser of what’s launching at M&S mid-September in time for autumn… Best way of keeping them entertained ever!”

Holly Willoughby in quarantine

Holly and her kids have been quarantining since returning from Portugal. The family came back before Portugal was put on the list of ‘safe’ places to fly, so are currently self-isolating at home for two weeks.

Fans were quick to praise the great work of the ‘quaran-dream’ team on Holly’s post. One wrote: “Your very own crew Holly!”

Another shared: “Good job kids”

A third commented: “Fantastic idea! What a great experience for them!”

Another loved the work, saying: “I’m also loving the camera skill! What a dream team!”

Holly Willoughby looked glamorous in her at home shoot. (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Holly Willoughby reunion with Phillip Schofield

Whilst she’s enjoyed the time off, Holly is excited to be returning to the ITV studios. In a recent Instagram post, she revealed she can’t wait to be reunited with her This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield.

The presenter posted a video featuring her ITV Daytime co-hosts, including Piers Morgan, Susanna Reid, Stacey Solomon and Nadia Sawalha.

She captioned the post: “This September we are all back… a new term begins!

“Can’t wait to see you and be reunited with my Silver Fox!”

She also added the emoji of a man with grey hair and quipped: “Errrr just typed ‘silver fox’ in and my phone suggested an emoji!!!!!!!”

Holly tagged This Morning, GMB, Lorraine and Loose Women in her post.

She concluded: “See you soon 💖✨.”

