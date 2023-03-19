Holly Willoughby smiling at ITV Palooza
Holly Willoughby fans stunned by her mum’s ‘youthful’ appearance as they compare them to ‘sisters’

'Gosh Holly, your mother is as beautiful as yourself!'

By Kimberley Bond

Holly Willoughby has left her fans stunned with a photo of her mum on Instagram today.

The This Morning presenter, 42, took to social media to share a touching tribute to her mum, Linda, on Mother’s Day.

Writing to her 8.2 million followers, Holly gushed: “Happy Mother’s Day beautiful Mumma… Always there for us in every way… Couldn’t be more blessed… Love you.”

She added a snap of herself standing with her 74-year-old mother and holding a beautiful bouquet.

Holly Willoughby mum

Holly’s fans were left stunned at just how young and fresh-faced Linda looked in the sweet photograph.

“Gosh Holly your mother is as beautiful as yourself,” wrote one fan. “Hope you both have a wonderful day.”

“Happy Mother’s Day!” gushed a second. “[You] both looks like sisters.”

“Both gorgeous!” said a third, while a fourth agreed: “Wow, mum’s a looker! See where you get it from.”

A fifth wrote: “Beautiful picture and your mum looks so young.”

Someone else asked: “What’s your mam’s secret?.. How does she look so young?”

Another commented: “Gorgeous pic, look more like sisters.”

Holly Willoughby smiling at NTAs
Following on from her Instagram post, fans thought Holly’s mum could be her sister (Credit: Splash News)

Holly will also be expecting a sweet tribute from her own children this Mother’s Day.

She shares Harry, 13, Belle, 11, and eight-year-old Chester with husband Dan Baldwin.

Holly and her husband Dan married in 2008 in a lavish ceremony in Amberley Castle.

What has Holly said about motherhood?

While Holly is hugely popular and successful fronting This Morning with Phillip Schofield, she always wanted to be a mother herself, first and foremost.

“All I ever wanted to do was to be a mum,” she once told Hello! “It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, ‘Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl’.

“Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all.”

Holly Willoughby and Dan Baldwin
By comparison, Holly and Dan learned to be good parents by looking at Linda (Credit: Splash News)

It was her mother, Linda, who helped her realise how to be the best caregiver to her brood.

“Being a mum is my greatest achievement and yet still my biggest daily challenge to get right,” Holly said in a video on Instagram.

“I have the best blueprint of how to be a mother from just being raised by the best mummy in the world… fill them with love… that’s what mine did… love you mumma!”

