Holly Willoughby fans stunned by her mum’s ‘youthful’ appearance as they compare them to ‘sisters’

Holly Willoughby has left her fans stunned with a photo of her mum on Instagram today.

The This Morning presenter, 42, took to social media to share a touching tribute to her mum, Linda, on Mother’s Day.

Writing to her 8.2 million followers, Holly gushed: “Happy Mother’s Day beautiful Mumma… Always there for us in every way… Couldn’t be more blessed… Love you.”

She added a snap of herself standing with her 74-year-old mother and holding a beautiful bouquet.

Holly’s fans were left stunned at just how young and fresh-faced Linda looked in the sweet photograph.

“Gosh Holly your mother is as beautiful as yourself,” wrote one fan. “Hope you both have a wonderful day.”

“Happy Mother’s Day!” gushed a second. “[You] both looks like sisters.”

“Both gorgeous!” said a third, while a fourth agreed: “Wow, mum’s a looker! See where you get it from.”

A fifth wrote: “Beautiful picture and your mum looks so young.”

Someone else asked: “What’s your mam’s secret?.. How does she look so young?”

Another commented: “Gorgeous pic, look more like sisters.”

Following on from her Instagram post, fans thought Holly’s mum could be her sister (Credit: Splash News)

Holly will also be expecting a sweet tribute from her own children this Mother’s Day.

She shares Harry, 13, Belle, 11, and eight-year-old Chester with husband Dan Baldwin.

Holly and her husband Dan married in 2008 in a lavish ceremony in Amberley Castle.

What has Holly said about motherhood?

While Holly is hugely popular and successful fronting This Morning with Phillip Schofield, she always wanted to be a mother herself, first and foremost.

“All I ever wanted to do was to be a mum,” she once told Hello! “It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, ‘Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl’.

“Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all.”

By comparison, Holly and Dan learned to be good parents by looking at Linda (Credit: Splash News)

It was her mother, Linda, who helped her realise how to be the best caregiver to her brood.

“Being a mum is my greatest achievement and yet still my biggest daily challenge to get right,” Holly said in a video on Instagram.

“I have the best blueprint of how to be a mother from just being raised by the best mummy in the world… fill them with love… that’s what mine did… love you mumma!”

