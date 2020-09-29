Holly Willoughby celebrates son Chester’s sixth birthday with cute photo

Holly Willoughby has celebrated her son Chester’s sixth birthday today.

The This Morning presenter shared a sweet photo to Instagram on Tuesday (September 29) showing Chester looking at his birthday cake.

Holly joked her husband Dan Baldwin wasn’t keen on Chester’s cake as it was Chelsea football team themed and he’s an Arsenal supporter.

What did Holly Willoughby say about son Chester?

Holly wrote: “If anyone knows my @arsenal loving husband you’ll know how much this cake for Chester’s birthday is killing him…

“I blame you entirely @franklampard… However that’s our boy all over… marching to the beat of his own drum, spreading absolute joy wherever he goes.

“We love you so very much Chester Chops… how is my beautiful baby 6 already!”

Holly joked her husband Dan wasn’t keen on Chester’s Chelsea football team cake (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Chelsea manager Frank commented on the post and wished Chester a happy birthday.

He wrote: “Happy Birthday Chester my little Chelsea friend! The boy just has amazing taste in his football teams.

“Next stop a Chelsea cake for Dan on his birthday and my work is done. Hope he has a great day.”

Holly’s This Morning co-star Rochelle Humes added: “Happy Birthday lovely Chester.”

Bradley Walsh said: “Chester!!! What is the matter with you Cockle???!!! Happy birthday and UP THE GUNNERS!!!”

Holly Willoughby has three children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Chester is Holly and Dan’s youngest child.

The couple are also parents to son Harry, 11, and daughter Belle, nine.

Earlier this year, Holly admitted she was “riddled with guilt” at missing school drop-offs to present This Morning.

What did Holly say about mum guilt?

She told Red magazine: “Becoming a mum was the only thing I knew I definitely wanted when I was growing up, but the image I had never involved me being a working mum. That’s the biggest challenge.

Holly admitted to feeling guilty over not taking her kids to school (Credit: ITV)

“I’ve been riddled with guilt about getting that part wrong. You love them so much and you don’t want to mess them up.”

She added: “I didn’t do the drop-off because I was working. I hate that I wasn’t there because those memories you can’t get back.”

