This Morning host Holly Willoughby amused viewers as she said a very rude word during a pantomime segment.

The host, 39, said the word ‘dick’ within a pantomime discussion.

They video chatted with actor Christopher Biggins in character as panto classic Dick Whittington.

Here he told Holly to recall a famous innuendo from the play.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield made a huge announcement on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly Willoughby say on This Morning?

Holly dutifully repeated his words and said: “12 o’clock and there’s still no sign of Dick. I think I delivered that well!”

Her cheeky phrasing had both her and co-host Phillip Schofield in fits of giggles.

Viewers took to Twitter to share their amusement at her cheeky words.

One viewer tweeted: “It’s just not Xmas without [bleep] is it Holly #dying #funny #panto.”

Holly was instructed to say a naughty innuendo (Credit: ITV)

How did viewers react?

And another viewer encouraged: “@hollywills someone needs to sign her up!”

A third viewer quipped: “Twelve o’clock and still no sign of [bleep].

“Just an everyday tale of a Daytime TV presenter then…”

Meanwhile, Holly said it is her dream to play Cinderella in a panto.

However, she said she’s worried the clock is ticking.

Christopher Biggins appeared in full panto costume (Credit: ITV)

Will you watch a panto on the TV?

Holly said: “I’ve got to do it quickly because I’m getting too old to be Cinderella!”

Their pantomime chat comes after they formally announced there will be a This Morning panto this year.

They said they are doing it for viewers at home who won’t be able to see one live on stage in 2020.

It is widely being reported that pantomimes are cancelled nationwide due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Holly kicked off the Monday episode with: “2020 hasn’t been the year we all hoped it would be. Among the many things that have been cancelled it looks like there won’t be many pantomimes this Christmas.”

Phil then said: “Well, we couldn’t let that happen so today we can reveal, can I have a drum roll please? That this Christmas we are throwing a This Morning pantomime.”

Alison Hammond could be heard off screen shouting: “Oh no you’re not!”

But Holly reassured viewers with: “Oh yes we are! On Friday 11th December, we’ll be opening the curtains and bringing you some Christmas cheer as me, Phil and our entire This Morning family put on our fancy dress for our very own Christmas pantomime.”

