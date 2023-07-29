A Britain’s Got Talent dog act, who reached the final in 2019, has died aged 14.

German shepherd Finn was beloved by the judges for his amazing tricks and moving backstory.

Despite fierce competition, Finn made the final in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

The brave pup saved the life of his owner, policeman Dave Wardell, by placing himself in front of a stabber.

While Finn was severely injured, he pulled through. However, his injuries meant he was forced to retire as a police dog.

Britain’s Got Talent: Finn the police dog dies age 14

After their appearance on BGT, Dave campaigned to extend the 2006 Animal Welfare Act. Finn’s Law sought to extend punishments on people who harmed animals.

The campaign was successful. In 2022, the maximum prison sentence for animal cruelty was increased from six months to five years.

Meanwhile, Finn’s audition impressed and moved Simon Cowell (Credit: ITV)

The Thin Paw Foundation, who are a national charity supporting serving and retired police dogs, wrote: “We’re deeply sad to announce the passing of our Ambassador, Retired Police Dog Finn at the age of 14.

“Our thoughts are with Finn’s family at this very difficult time. Finn, your legacy will live on, may you stand down with pride. RIP Finn, 2009-2023.”

Fans respond to tragic news

Fans have taken to Twitter to pay their respects to Finn.

“Finn wasn’t just a police dog, he was a hero,” said one police account. “They are not just an animal they are our partners, our friends who serve their respective forces with pride and honour.”

Consequently, Finn’s appearance on BGT led to a change in law (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, another said: “Gutted to hear the news Finn has passed away. I had the joy of photographing him and his dad a while back when they were up campaigning. You could see straight away just how much Finn adored Dave and vice versa…“

Elsewhere, a third added: “I met PD Finn and Dave at a police awards ceremony, they were the perfect team and had a bond that was indescribable. My heart goes out to Dave.”

