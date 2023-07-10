Britain’s Got Talent’s Stavros Flatley star announces baby news with wife years after stint on show

A Britain’s Got Talent star has announced some exciting baby news with his wife.

The star has revealed that he is set to become a father for the second time later this year.

Britain’s Got Talent star announces huge baby news

Stavros Flatley star Michalakis ‘Lagi’ Andreas has announced that he and his wife, Annika Crawford, are expecting their second child together.

The couple, who tied the knot last September, already have a 16-month-old daughter, Xenia. The BGT star announced the news in a heartwarming Instagram post today.

Lagi uploaded a video to his profile for his 27.7k followers to see. The video consisted of clips of Lagi and Annika dancing, as well as clips from their wedding.

“Guess we do this all again, couldn’t do it with anyone better,” he captioned the post.

Stavros Flatley competed on Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent fans react to the special news

Fans took to the comment section to react to the exciting news.

“Omg, congratulations to you both. Amazing news,” one commented. “Come on! Can’t wait to meet this little legend,” another said.

“Oh my goodness congratulations guys,” a third wrote. “Aww, guys! Congratulations to you all, lovely news for a lovely couple,” another said.

“Absolute couple goals so happy for you, congratulations,” a fifth commented. “Aww congratulations to you all,” another said.

Stavros Flatley returned to the show in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

Who is Lagi?

Lagi and his father, Demetrios, aka Demi, competed on Britain’s Got Talent back in 2009. Their unique performance saw them finish in third place, behind winners Diversity and Susan Boyle.

Demi and Lagi returned as Stavros Flatley back in 2019 for Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions.

Lagi now runs a barber shop in Cyprus, where he lives with his wife and their daughter.

Meanwhile, Demi has revived Stavros Flatley. However, he has done it with his nephew, Samson, 19.

