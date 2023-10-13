Helen Skelton FINALLY breaks silence on marriage split as she takes swipe at ex-husband

Former Countryfile host Helen Skelton has broken her silence on her split from rugby player ex-husband Richie Myler.

The former Strictly star married Richie in December 2013 and shares three children with him. In April of last year, Helen broke the news that she and Richie had split.

Soon after, Richie started dating Stephanie Thirkill, with whom he has now started a family.

Following Helen’s split from Richie, she signed up to participate on Strictly Come Dancing last year. While she hoped the hectic schedule would distract her from the heartache, she found that she had lost all her confidence.

Yesterday (October 12), Helen released a new autobiography, In My Stride, where she opened up about that period of her life.

He was asking a woman with three children under six, whose husband had just left her and was with another woman, TO BE SEXY.

“In week two, Gorka asked me why I didn’t feel sexy,” she said in the book, according to The Sun. “It was an awkward question that immediately made me cringe. Why ask me that?! I was just there for the banter. I have never been sexy, I was the cute and funny type.”

“He was asking a woman with three children under six, whose husband had just left her and was with another woman, TO BE SEXY,” Helen continued.

As a result, Helen asked herself: “‘Who would feel good about themselves in that scenario?'”

As each week went on in the competition, the former Blue Peter host found the confidence she was looking for. For Musicals Week, Helen was able to rediscover her sexy side and get rid of any angst she felt surrounding her relationship.

The 40-year-old said she was able to find “a dance which let me own my own moment and be the boss”.

Why Helen hasn’t erased photos with Richie on social media

After agreeing to participate in Strictly, Helen decided to relocate to back to Cumbria and live with her parents, who then looked after their three children while she was away.

Prior to this, Helen’s father noticed she was spending a lot of time on her own with the kids and made a surprise visit to see how she was coping.

Helen recalled that her father “immediately stepped in, knowing I needed him, even though I didn’t want to admit it”.

While Helen and Richie may have fallen out, Helen still hasn’t erased the images they took together on her Instagram page.

She revealed her reason for this is because she wants her three children “to know that we loved each other, but things change and that’s OK too”.

And even though Richie has moved on, Helen is in no rush to find a new partner anytime soon.

At this present time, Helen wants “to enjoy this time of focusing on my kids and my career”. She added: “I don’t need to try to find energy I don’t have for a new relationship”.

