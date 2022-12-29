Helen Skelton has celebrated her daughter’s first birthday – eight months after her split from husband Richie Myler.

To mark the special milestone, the Strictly Come Dancing runner-up threw daughter Elsie a birthday party at her home.

And fans couldn’t help but jump to her support claiming that she’s a “wonderful example” of parenting following an incredibly tough year.

Helen Skelton celebrated her daughter’s first birthday (Credit: ITV)

Helen Skelton celebrates daughter’s first birthday

Helen Skelton has had an emotional year following her split from husband Richie, but that didn’t stop her from celebrating Elsie’s first birthday yesterday (December 28).

Taking to Instagram, she paid a tribute to her daughter and shared a sweet picture from the party which was attended by family and friends.

In the image, Helen is holding her one-year-old daughter in their home filled with birthday balloons and party food.

We also spied a Colin the Caterpillar birthday cake!

She captioned it: “One year of you. Here’s to the houses that are never quiet or tidy. #firstbirthday #greateful.”

Fans react to Elise’s birthday post

Fans fled to the comments to share their support for the Strictly Come Dancing star.

“A tidy house means a wasted life, enjoy every messy moment full of love, the best is yet to come, so much to look forward to,” one fan wrote.

Someone else commented: “And here’s to you for making that 1st year so great for her (and your boys) despite everything you’ve been through. Hope you’re raising a glass to yourself as a wonderful example of real parenting.”

Another added: “She’s lucky to have such an inspirational mum like you xx.”

A fourth said: “That’s the difference between a house and a home.”

Helen’s split from Richie

Helen has had a rollercoaster of a year after she split from her husband of eight years, Richie Myler.

The pair split earlier this year, just four months after welcoming Elsie.

Now the rugby star is said to be expecting a baby with his new girlfriend, Stephanie Thirkill.

