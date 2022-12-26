Strictly star Helen Skelton on huge grief she doesn’t talk about because her ‘family wouldn’t like it’

Strictly finalist Helen Skelton became a firm favourite with show fans with her accomplished routines throughout the 2022 series, taking to her as if she was part of the family.

The mum-of-three’s dedication to performing with pro star Gorka Marquez week in week out across the run saw her foxtrot into the final.

But alongside her technical skill and her impressive partnership with Gorka, her resilience was also spotlighted.

After all, Helen signed up for Strictly in the wake of headlines concerning her split from husband Richie Myler.

However, it seems Helen has endured further family heartache. And in an interview with the Telegraph back in October, she opened up about problems associated with grief.

Helen Skelton on being a family person

Helen told the publication at the time about the pain of losing two cousins. One passed away due to breast cancer and the other died in an accident.

She reflected: “I’m a family person. I had that kind of childhood where I spent summer holidays with all my cousins – and it’s [blank], there’s no two ways about it.”

Helen also suggested she felt difficult to discuss grief with other relatives.

She characterised her family as being “stoic” in such sad circumstances.

Helen continued: “My family are that sort of Cumbrian stoic, stiff upper lip, and if I sat here and talked about it they wouldn’t like it.”

‘I was really close to her’

However, Helen paid a sweet tribute to one of the cousins she has lost after baby daughter Elsie’s arrival in December 2021.

She previously revealed to Hello! magazine that it was planned that Elsie would be named after after Helen’s cousin.

Helen said at the time: “We were always going to have Kate as a middle name after my cousin, who sadly passed away when we were in our twenties. I was really close to her; she was a scientist and crazy cool.”

Helen Skelton: ‘We’re a close-knit family’

Back in 2018, Helen previously spoke about the impact of losing members of her family she was so close to.

She told the Belfast Telegraph: “Losing two cousins who were really close to me altered my perspective on life massively.

“One didn’t even get to the age I am, and nowadays I’m just grateful for every extra year I chalk up on earth, and enjoy life as much as possible.”

The Countryfile and former Blue Peter star also indicated her attitude meant she ‘doesn’t sweat the small stuff’.

Helen continued: “My elder cousin was in her thirties and had breast cancer, and my other cousin died in a tragic accident in her mid-twenties. We’re a close-knit family and it was traumatic for everyone.”

