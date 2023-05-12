Helen Flanagan makes frank wedding admission after split from ex

Helen Flanagan has said that she paid to take part in a new TikTok trend, in which she was transformed into bride ready to walk down the aisle, following her split from ex Scott Sinclair.

The I’m A Celebrity… South Africa star admitted it would be the “closest she gets” to having a wedding of her own following her split from footballer Scott.

The former Coronation Street star took to social media to show off the transformation. In the caption, she said: “At this rate the closest I’m going to get,” along with laughing and crying emojis. She continued: “Yes I’m a grown woman with three kids and paid for this app and waited for it to download.”

Helen returned to I’m A Celebrity this year (Credit: ITV)

Helen split from Scott last year

The new look comes after Helen split from fiancé Scott last year, after 13 years together. They share three children – Matilda, Delilah, and Charlie, and got engaged in May 2018.

Yes I’m a grown woman with three kids and paid for this app and waited for it to download.

They separated before Helen flew to South Africa to film the current series of I’m A Celebrity. Last month, Helen told OK! that they broke up in July, and put to bed rumours of their reconciliation. Earlier this year, it was reported that they were back together following a ‘secret’ holiday. However, Helen explained they just spent a day together as a family with their children.

Helen split from Scott last year after 13 years together (Credit: Splash News)

The 32-year-old was also pictured wearing a ring on her engagement finger. However, it wasn’t her engagement ring. She said: “That’s so typical of me – I didn’t even think about wearing a ring on that finger!”

And it doesn’t look as if a reconciliation is on the cards. She said: “I just hope we can be good friends and co-parent”.

An app transformed Helen into a bride (Credit: TikTok)

Sharing the struggles

Helen has also shared the difficulties of co-parenting with her Instagram followers. In a video this week (May 10) she showed off her guinea pig and explained in the caption that it was her first weekend without her children. They were spending the Bank Holiday with Scott.

She said: “I felt like it was time though to face being in my family house on my own which is something I’ve put off for a very long time as I didn’t want to feel sad. But sometimes I suppose you’ve just got to feel stuff and it’s okay to cry.”

Read more: Biggest I’m a Celebrity weight losses of all time revealed

What do you think of Helen’s glam bridal look? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.