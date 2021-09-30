Piers Morgan led celebrity tributes to Sarah Everard and her family
News

Heartbroken Piers Morgan sends family of Sarah Everard emotional message as murderer sent down for life

Sarah's dignified family shared powerful victim impact statements

By Paul Hirons

Piers Morgan has sent an emotional message to the family of Sarah Everard.

On Thursday (September 30), former Met Police officer Wayne Couzens was given a life sentence for the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah.

Piers, alongside other celebrities, took to social media to pay tribute to Sarah and her family.

What happened to Sarah Everard?

Sarah, 33, was abducted by Couzens on March 3 on her way home in south London after meeting with a friend.

Tragically, her remains were found in Kent seven days later.

Read more: Duchess of Cambridge’s visit to Sarah Everard vigil defended by Cressida Dick

Mr Couzens kidnapped Sarah following a fake arrest for made-up lockdown-rule violation.

Sarah’s death shocked and appalled the nation and yesterday (Wednesday September 29) her mother Susan released a heartbreaking statement.

In it, Susan said she felt “tormented” at the thought of what her daughter endured.

Piers Morgan led celebrity tributes to Sarah Everard and her family
Piers sent a heartfelt message (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Following the statement, Piers shared his tribute to Sarah and her family.

He said in the tweet: “Everything about the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard is just gut-wrenchingly awful.

“And the fact her depraved killer was a serving policeman makes it even more appalling.”

In addition, he said: “My heart breaks for her poor family. RIP Sarah.”

Sarah Everard family

Meanwhile, BBC Breakfast and Strictly Come Dancing star Dan Walker also tweeted his support to the family.

Upon reading Sarah’s mother’s statement, he said: “The statement from Sarah Everard’s mum is one of the most gut-wrenchingly awful things I have ever read.

“I pray that her family will find a path through the unimaginable heartbreak.”

Furthermore, Call The Midwife star Stephen McGann also sent his own message.

He said on Twitter: “Head full of Sarah Everard this morning.

“To her family and everyone who knew her – love, and the deepest sorrow for your pain and horror.

“This grotesque thing. This thing which must never be allowed to stand without thoughtfulness and humility. And proper structural change.”

In addition, former EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite also sent her message of support.

She said: “Rest In Peace Sarah Everard.

“Sending love to her poor mother. So sorry for your loss Susan. Reading this broke my heart. #SheWasJustWalkingHome.”

Tamzin Outhwaite paid tribute to Sarah Everard and her family
Tamzin Outhwaite paid tribute to Sarah (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Elsewhere, radio broadcaster Shelagh Fogarty also contributed.

She said: “I can’t stop thinking about #saraheverard and her family.

Read more: Women: How Safe Are We? Tonight: Police chief Sue Fish reveals sex assaults by senior officers

“To lose a loved [one] is always hard but to lose them in brutal, merciless circumstances is to most people unimaginable.”

In addition, she said: “The care shown by her mum in her final days after her death is a huge consolation. The softness.”

