Hairy Bikers star Si King shows off new hairstyle as he asks fans for advice

Star of the Hairy Bikers, Si King has taken to Instagram stories to show fans his new hairdo.

He also asked fans what they thought of the new look.

TV star Si was interested to find out what fans thought of his new look (Credit: ITV)

Si King’s new do

Si posted the video yesterday afternoon on The Hairy Bikers’ Instagram account.

He included a poll to get fans’ opinions on his new shorter haircut.

The three options included “Love it, Kingy”, “He’s a genius”, and “Could do with a bit more off!”.

Si shows off his new ‘do’ (Credit: Instagram)

In the video, he said that he had been given a haircut by a member of their band.

He then asked what his fans thought about it and gave a cheesy grin at the end.

Tough year for the Hairy Bikers

In May this year, Si’s fellow Hairy Biker, Dave Myers, revealed that he was battling cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy.

He said in their podcast ‘Agony Uncles’: “You know all this anyway, so this year is going to be a bit quiet for me.

“I’m not going to be filming. Some of the festivals I’m not going to be able to go to, some may be okay, but this year’s a bit of a write-off for us.”

He also made a joke that he might be a “baldy biker” for a bit while he has chemo.

Dave’s illness has also affected his friend Si, 55, who is more like family to him.

“The reality is that we are family. We’ve known each other for such a long time,” said Si in a recent interview.

He has also vowed never to make another Hairy Bikers show without Dave.

Si has praised his co-star, saying he is “tough as old boots”.

Dave, 64, has kept fans up to date on his condition and has said that his treatment is going well.

He also regularly appears on the Hairy Bikers podcast, Agony Uncles, with Si.

