Greg James' wife Bellie Mackie reveals miscarriage made her mental health 'plummet'

DJ Greg James' wife suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage that made her mental health "plummet dramatically".

The radio star, 34, and Bella Mackie, 35, tied the knot in September 2018.

And she's now revealed that she lost their baby after falling pregnant last year.

What did Bella say?

The loss caused her previous Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) diagnosis to come 'roaring back' into her life. Her symptoms included "constant intrusive thoughts" and "crying" all the time.

She said: "It was a surprise and only lasted for about three weeks; it could barely be called a miscarriage. But even in that brief window my mental health plummeted dramatically.

It was terrifying.

"I started having constant intrusive thoughts, my OCD roared back and I couldn't stop crying. The intensity and speed of my deterioration shocked me. And my poor husband."

Bella said the idea of getting pregnant again 'terrifies' her.

'Mulling' trying again

She continued: "When I was no longer pregnant, when it was all over and my mood started to creep back up to an acceptable level, the baby thought was no longer warm and fuzzy. It was terrifying."

The author said she plans to carry on "mulling over" the idea of trying for a baby again. Nevertheless, she worries she could "slide back down the treacherous slope".

Writing in the The Sunday Times' Style magazine, Bella said for her, thoughts of having a baby remain "vague" at the moment.

But she will consider what "positive safeguards" she can put in place if she does decide to have a baby with Greg.

She went on to say her "happy" life is "enough" for her for now.

