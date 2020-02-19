Greg James fails to show up to BBC Radio 1 show after BRITs 2020 afterparty

BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James failed to show up for his breakfast show this morning (Wednesday February 19 2020) after what was thought to be a boozy night at the BRIT Awards.

The 34-year-old presenter was covered by former I'm A Celebrity contestant Adele Roberts, who hosts her own early-morning show from 4am and held the fort.

If you see @greg_james this morning could you please return him to:

BBC Radio 1, Broadcasting House, London, W1A 1DJ?

Thank you x#Gregxit https://t.co/aD6igMOCaZ pic.twitter.com/To2pIbC2L1 — Adele Roberts (@AdeleRoberts) February 19, 2020

Read more: BRIT Awards 2020: Viewers demand to know what Lewis Capaldi said as 'sweary' speech is muted

Adele, 40, began the breakfast show by saying: "Good morning everybody, it's Radio 1 Breakfast with Adele Roberts.

"I can't actually believe this is happening. Greg James is a no-show, a dirty little no-show, has anyone seen him?

The last time I saw him was on Grace, who used to work on Radio 1 Breakfast, on her Instagram about six hours ago, around midnight. If you do spot him please do send him our way.

"I've been trying to keep an eye on all of our little Radio 1 chickens this morning. The last time I saw him was with Grace, who used to work on Radio 1 Breakfast, on her Instagram about six hours ago, around midnight. If you do spot him please do send him our way."

She then went on to say that bosses 'couldn't find anybody' and joked that she would "be on for everybody".

She then tweeted, asking listeners if "they see Greg James could they return him" to the BBC.

Before last night's star-studded ceremony, Greg shared an image of him standing, smart-casual, next to a cardboard cut-out of comedy character Alan Partridge.

He said: "Chillin with the glam squad pre #BRITs."

The entire UK flipping out about Greg James’s no-show for his morning breakfast show is the most british thing since cream tea 😂 — 〰️ (@mondongopari) February 19, 2020

Greg James when he realises he's missed the breakfast show #Radio1 @gregjames pic.twitter.com/cEx6tqjUC5 — Darren Wild Esq.🕷🤷‍♂️ (@WildDarren) February 19, 2020

Love him even more now 😂😂

"Greg James no-shows Radio 1 breakfast the day after the BRIT Awards" https://t.co/zBOWzNlpuW — Lauren Stewart (@LaurenS63588467) February 19, 2020

It wasn't long before listeners took to Twitter to comment on Greg's no-show with many finding it hilarious.

One said: "@BBCR1 absolutely loving the breakfast show this morning. @gregjames not showing, @AdeleRoberts trying to hold everything together, @jordannorth1 and @MattEdmondson being hilarious. One of the best breakfast shows #radio1."

Aside from the high-jinks, the BRIT Awards were marked by an emotional tribute to the late Caroline Flack, who tragically died at the weekend.

Host Jack Whitehall delivered a moving speech, dedicated to Caroline.

Jack paid tribute to Caroline (Credit: ITV)

Read more: BRIT Awards 2020: Harry Styles pays silent tribute to ex-love Caroline Flack

"Over the weekend we learnt the awful news that a member of the BRITS family, our friend Caroline Flack tragically passed away," he began.

"She was a kind and vibrant person with an infectious sense of fun. She will be sorely missed.

"I'm sure I speak for everyone here when I say that our thoughts are with her friends and family."

Singer Lewis Capaldi then performed his hit song, Someone You Loved.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.