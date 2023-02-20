Grange Hill actor Lee Whitlock has died at the age of 54 as tributes poured in on social media.

Lee, who also had roles in EastEnders, Shine On Harvey Moon and Sweeney Todd, was called a “great character and a great actor” by his agency.

A tweet from Urban Collective read: “Saddened by the death of our client Lee Whitlock.

Lee Whitlock as Stanley Moon in Shine on Harvey Moon (Credit: Photo by ITV/Shutterstock)

“Lee was a great character & a great actor who has left a legacy of brave & groundbreaking work achieved at a particularly young age.

“Lee was hugely entertaining, funny & positive to work with, condolences to family & friends. RIP.”

Tributes have poured in on Twitter as fans remembered Lee.

One person said: “This is sad news. He was so talented.”

Tributes have poured in for Lee, pictured here in Shine on Harvey Moon in 1985 (Credit: Photo by ITV/Shutterstock)

Another wrote: “Sad to hear about the death of Lee Whitlock. He was a good guy and will be missed.”

Someone else tweeted: “Just wanted to say how gutted I was to hear that the brilliant actor Lee Whitlock died yesterday.

“He was a lovely person, modest, funny, and kind, wonderfully cheeky, forever boyish, and will be sorely missed by all that knew him.”

A fourth added: “What a terrible loss. So young. So many great memories. Thinking of him and his loved ones.”

Tributes to Lee

“Very sad news. My condolences to his family and friends,” one person commented.

Lee made his debut aged 12 in the British TV series The Gentle Touch in 1980.

Two years later, he portrayed Stanley Moon in the series Shine on Harvey Moon.

He’s also had roles in Split Ends, Grange Hill, EastEnders, Casualty and The Bill.

In 2007, Lee played a policeman in Sweeney Todd alongside Hollywood legends Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter.

