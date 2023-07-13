Tributes pour in as Grange Hill and The Bill star George Armstrong dies

George Armstrong, star of Grange Hill and The Bill, has died aged 60, it has been announced.

The star passed away after a “long battle with Leukemia” on Tuesday (July 11).

I’ve just heard the very sad news that George Armstrong aka Alan Humphries passed away yesterday. RIP George. A true Grange Hill legend xxxx pic.twitter.com/6uGoeUWQ8x — Grange Hill (@hill_grange) July 12, 2023

Grange Hill star George Armstrong dies

George, actor, and star of Grange Hill, died earlier this week, it was revealed.

The sad news was announced by a Grange Hill fan account on Twitter.

“I’ve just heard the very sad news that George Armstrong aka Alan Humphries passed away yesterday,” they tweeted.

” RIP George. A true Grange Hill legend xxxx,” they then added.

Fans devastated by George’s death

Fans of the show – and of George – took to the replies to share their condolences. Many were gutted by the sad news.

“Sad news. Met him a few years ago. Top chap,” one fan tweeted. “Way too soon. One of the great original characters who put the show on the map, as well as helping to light up the spin off Tucker’s Luck. RIP George,” another said.

“I’ve been re-watching from the first episode A terrible loss, he played one of my childhood heroes,” a third wrote.

“A character from my childhood. Such sad news, thoughts with his family and Grange Hill friends,”another said.

Another Twitter user confirmed that George had been battling leukemia for some time prior to his death.

George was on Grange Hill (Credit: BBC)

Who was George Armstrong

George was perhaps best known for his role as Alan Humphries on hit BBC show, Grange Hill.

He played the role between 1978 and 1982. He then reprised the role in the spin-off, Tuckers Luck, in 1983.

Prior to this role, George played the role of Hubert Lane in Just William alongside Bonnie Langford. This was in 1977.

His final role in television was PC Driscoll in The Bill, back in 1989. After finishing his career in television, George went on to become the Technical Theatre Manager at a public school.

Read more: BBC presenter Huw Edwards receives outpouring of support following announcement: ‘Bless you’

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts on this story.