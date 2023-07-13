BBC presenter Huw Edwards receives outpouring of support following announcement: ‘Bless you’

BBC presenter Huw Edwards was named as the star at the centre of the explicit picture scandal last night (Wednesday, July 12), bringing an end to almost a week of speculation.

Since the news broke, the Welsh presenter has received an outpouring of support online from fans and BBC viewers.

Huw has been named (Credit: BBC)

Last night saw Huw named as the BBC presenter at the centre of the explicit picture scandal that has rocked the broadcaster. His wife, Vicky Flind, released a statement on his behalf.

“In light of the recent reporting regarding the ‘BBC Presenter’ I am making this statement on behalf of my husband Huw Edwards, after what have been five extremely difficult days for our family,” her statement said.

“I am doing this primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children,” she then continued. She then said Huw is suffering ‘serious mental health issues’. The last few days have “greatly worsened matters”.

She then revealed that he is in hospital after suffering a “serious episode”. She confirmed he will remain there for the “foreseeable future”.

The Met Police also confirmed their investigation was at an end. They claimed no criminal offence had been committed.

Huw was been supported (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Upon being named – and hearing the police’s statement – the BBC star was inundated with support on social media.

“Praying for Huw during this difficult time. He seems like a nice enough guy on the TV but everyone has their demons. Bless you Huw,” one person tweeted.

“Now leave him alone. What’s the point of these witch hunts?” another tweeted. “Nothing illegal as confirmed by the police and my thoughts go out to the young folks, Huw Edwards’ family and himself and I hope they all find some sort of peace,” a third wrote.

“Huw Edwards is a national treasure and made an unfortunate but legal mistake. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family tonight,” another said.

Huw has been open about his mental health in the past (Credit: SplashNews.com)

More people took to social media to send their support to the presenter.

“Wish Huw Edwards well in recovery,” another person tweeted. “Feeling deeply sorry for Huw Edwards right now,” another said.

“Absolutely awful for everyone involved in this BBC scandal, I feel truly sorry for the Edwards family, Huw Edwards himself, his wife and children and everyone else who is involved in this right now. Mental health is a real thing guys, hope all who require help are getting it,” someone else said.

However, some people were more concerned for Huw’s family. “I feel incredibly sorry for Huw Edwards’ wife and kids who are, of course, major victims in all of this,” one person tweeted.

Huw has been open about his mental health issues in the past. “I’m pretty clear that I have suffered – and do suffer – from depression,” he told Men’s Health last year. “It’s not anxiety, although it includes anxiety, but it tends to hit me in a strong wave and then go away… I think at least I now know when I’m going to enter a phase like that.”

