Gordon Ramsay says he’s ‘proud’ of eldest son Jack as he joins the Royal Marines

He certainly isn't following in Gordon's footsteps

By Rebecca Calderwood

Gordon Ramsay says he couldn’t be prouder of his son Jack as he joins the Royal Marines.

The Hell’s Kitchen star shared a heartfelt message to his eldest son on Instagram today (October 9), telling followers: “What an amazing achievement.”

The 20-year-old was also congratulated by his sisters Holly and Megan, who posted touching tributes of their own.

What did Gordon Ramsay post for his son?

Sharing a shot of Jack in his uniform, Gordon wrote: “Can’t tell you enough how proud I am of this young man Jack Ramsay you’ve made me feel like the proudest father today.

“Congrats on joining @royalmarines what amazing achievement.”

Twin sister Holly followed the post, saying: “Could not be prouder of my womb buddy, best friend and role model x love you.”

Meanwhile, older sibling Megan treated followers to a series of photos from Jack’s special day.

Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay shared his pride as son Jack joined the Royal Marines (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In one, the entire Ramsay family posed together for a snap.

Gordon’s wife Tana, daughter Tilly and baby son Oscar were also there.

Captioning the post, Megan, 22, wrote: “Proudest sister in the world 💚 well done lil bro x.”

The Ramsay’s celebrity pals rushed to comment on Jack’s incredible achievement.

View this post on Instagram

Proudest sister in the world 💚well done lil bro x

A post shared by Megan Ramsay (@megan__ramsay) on

David Beckham said: “We love you Jack and we are so proud of you.”

Romeo Beckham added: “So proud of you jack ♥️.”

Max George wrote: “Amazing. Well done Jack!!”

Gino D’Acampo’s son Luciano shared: “Amazing. Congratulations.”

Gordon took to Instagram to congratulate his eldest son (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gordon’s family life

The famous family often take to social media to update their followers on everyday life.

In a recent photo, Gordon’s kids proved just how close they are as they labelled themselves the “fab five” in a sweet post.

The snap showed the five siblings bundled together for a selfie.

The TV chef shares his brood with wife Tana, with baby son Oscar being their youngest.

