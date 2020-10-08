Gordon Ramsay has divided his followers on social media with a risotto dish some compared to ‘vomit’.

On Instagram, the Kitchen Nightmares star, 53, posted a video of the creation that showed it being scooped onto a plate.

Gordon Ramsay divided fans with his risotto video (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Gordon Ramsay say about the risotto dish?

In the caption, Gordon revealed that the dish was available at his Union Street Café in Southwark, London.

He wrote: “A taste of Autumn @unionstcafe… Pumpkin, bettelmatt and black truffle risotto!”

However, the risotto divided opinion among Gordon’s fans – as some likened it to dog food and cat sick.

What did the Hell’s Kitchen star’s fans say?

One wrote in the comments: “This looks like baby vomit.”

Another echoed that, writing: “Kinda looks like vom.”

A third said: “I’ve seen dog vomit that looked more appetising.”

“Looks like cat puke,” commented a fourth.

Someone else said: “Looks like dog food!”

Some Gordon Ramsay fans compared the dish to ‘vomit’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Some, however, told the TV chef it looked “delicious”.

“Omg yum,” said one fan, tagging a pal.

“It looks delicious,” said another, with a licking-lips emoji.

Someone else, confused, wrote: “Kinda looks tasty and gross at the same time lol.”

One Gordon fan put: “I don’t care how it tastes but I’ll eat it ’cause it’s made by Gordon Ramsay.”

Gordon Ramsay Sunday lunch branded ‘stingy’

It follows criticism over the size of Gordon Ramsay’s Sunday lunch portions.

The dad of five recently shared a video of the new Sunday lunch available at the ultra luxe Savoy Grill.

He captioned the clip on Instagram: “Sundays at @SavoyGrillGordonRamsay… roast sirloin of beef with all the trimmings… absolutely stunning!”

It included a single slice of meat, one Yorkshire pudding, three roast potatoes and a small collection of roast veggies.

In the comments, a disgruntled user demanded: “Where’s the rest, Gord? Stingy portions mate, three potatoes?! Where’s the fluffy edges?! Worrying times.”

Another Instagram user joked: “It will be a trip to McDonald’s after this.”

