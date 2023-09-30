Legendary Gogglebox star Sandra Martin has been left devastated after announcing the death of her beloved sister.

Sandra, 61, who appeared on the show between 2013 and 2017, shared the sad news on her Twitter this week.

Sharing some memorable pictures with her sister, she wrote: “My sister Jennifer Richards has passed away… I LOVE YOU JEN.”

Sandra Martin talks about her experience on Gogglebox (Credit: Loose Women)

The Gogglebox star also posted another photo of the pair together, and added: “R.I.P JENNIFER RICHARDS.”

Sandra’s received heartfelt condolences from her fans

One person wrote: “So sorry to hear this. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.”

While another added: “So sorry to hear this Sandra, hope it was peaceful. God Bless you and your family.”

“So sorry for your loss what a beautiful soul rest in paradise beautiful,” wrote a third fan.

Someone else shared: “May your sister now rest in eternal peace.”

While another simply wrote: “Condolences Sandra.”

Sandra Martin opens up about using all her Gogglebox money (Credit: Loose Women)

Sandra HAS suffered heartache long before

During the coronavirus pandemic, Sandra lost five people close to her and even expressed her grief when her sister-in-law’s daughter passed away back in April 2020.

She also lost her sister-in-law, uncle, and friend’s dad along with another friend in Brixton, during the coronavirus outbreak.

The devastated star told the Metro that she did have “underlying health conditions.”

She said: “When I found out I started to cry and my daughter told me to pack my bags so I am staying with her in Brixton at the moment.

Sandra Martin talks about her financial struggles (Credit: Loose Women)

My friend’s dad died first, then my brother’s wife died, my uncle died and my good friend from Brixton died, it is all so tragic. What is going on?” she added.

Days later she shared that her brother’s wife tragically lost her life to the respiratory disease, after being admitted to hospital for treatment.

She’s back on benefits

Most recently, Sandra admitted being “back on benefits” after leaving the show.

Speaking to The Sun, Sandra said “It was hard. I had a panic attack, thinking I was going to go back on benefits.”

But added that she didn’t want to be on the show to talk about sex in front of her daughter.

“I didn’t want to talk about sex in front of my daughter on the TV, and I was also getting a lot of backlash like, ‘Where’s Sandi? I could’ve stayed, they offered me real money, but [bleep] happens,” the star concluded.

Read more: Florist, cleaner in a factory and fine artist: Match the day job to the Gogglebox star

Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts!