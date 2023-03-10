Gogglebox favourite Sandra Martin has revealed that she’s ‘back on benefits’ since leaving the show.

The star, 61, first appeared on the Channel 4 series in 2013 with her best friend Sandi Bogle.

However, in 2016 Sandi left the show to pursue other career opportunities. This led to rumours of a feud between the two.

Speaking to The Sun, Sandra has opened up about her life since her time on the show.

Sandi Bogle and Sandra Martin appeared on Gogglebox together (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox favourite Sandra Martin gives life update

Opening up about when Sandi made her Gogglebox exit, Sandra said: “It was hard. I had a panic attack, thinking I was going to go back on benefits.”

After having another friend sit with her on the Gogglebox couch, Sandra decided to have her daughter Chanchez Martin as her co-star.

However, she struggled with speaking about several topics with her daughter on TV.

“I didn’t want to talk about sex in front of my daughter on the TV, and I was also getting a lot of backlash like, ‘Where’s Sandi?,” she said. “I could’ve stayed, they offered me real money, but s*** happens.” The star left Gogglebox in 2018.

Sandra uses her platform to raise money for causes such as homelessness. She’s also appeared on shows such as 100 years younger in 21 days and Celebrity First Dates.

Sandi Bogle and Sandra Martin are still very good friends (Credit: Channel 4)

Sandi on her friendship with Sandra

Shutting down the feud claims, Sandi revealed that her and Sandra are still very much friends.

She told The Sun: “She comes to support me always. After 50 odd years of friendship, you can’t not be friends! No matter what we go through, she’s always got a room here for her, and she’s always got a room for me.”

It was hard. I had a panic attack, thinking I was going to go back on benefits.

She insisted they’re “besties” and have “been through ups, downs, thick and thin, the worst, the wears, the tears, the bumps” and “the laughs”.

Gogglebox airs tonight (March 10) from 9pm on Channel 4.

Read more: Gogglebox star admits ‘disappointment’ over ‘shock axe’ from show

So what do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.