Family of baby girl diagnosed with rare leukaemia in race against time to raise £1m to save her life

The family of a baby from the UK who has been diagnosed with a rare form of leukaemia have started a GoFundMe page to raise £1 million for treatment that could save her life.

Last summer, Little Hallie Reeve was on her first family holiday with her parents, Kimberley Wileman and Jamie Reeve, when she fell ill. She was just eight months old at the time of her diagnosis with JMML – juvenile myelomonocytic leukaemia.

The rare type of cancer slowly develops in young children and has just a 50% survival rate if caught early.

Now her aunt, Hannah Dugdale, has launched an appeal to raise funds to send Hallie to America for treatment that could save her life.

GoFundMe page for baby in UK with leukaemia aims to raise £1m

Writing on the website, Hannah said: “Hello, I’m Hannah, the auntie of a gorgeous baby girl called Hallie. In the summer of 2022 while on her first family holiday in Spain, Hallie was diagnosed with JMML, a rare type of leukaemia, at just eight months old.

“Hallie was subsequently flown home and began treatment in Birmingham Children’s Hospital (BCH) where she has bravely taken on endless chemo, two gruelling stem cell transplants and countless blood transfusions and still always has a smile on her face.”

The only way left to save Hallie’s life involves a CAR T-cell therapy trial.

However, Hannah added: “Sadly, the latest transplant has not worked. And, after global discussions, the team at BCH have said the only way left to save Hallie’s life involves a CAR T-cell therapy trial which will hopefully be starting in Great Ormond Street Hospital very soon, and if not then in America.

“This is going to cost in excess of £1 million.”

‘The sweetest little girl’

Hannah also gave an insight into Hallie’s personality. She wrote: “Hallie is the sweetest little girl, she’s is so gentle and kind natured (a carbon copy of her mummy) and deserves to be given every chance at a long and happy life.

“As a family, from the bottom of our hearts we ask you to help save our Hallie. Even the smallest of donations will go towards saving her life. Thank you in advance.”

So far, the campaign has raised almost £700k to fund Hallie’s treatment.

You can donate to her GoFundMe page here.

