Gino D’Acampo opens up about his wife’s views on cheating and jealousy

Gino D’Acampo has revealed that his wife isn’t jealous of him being around other women, insisting that she believes if he wanted to cheat, he’d do it anyway.

TV personality Gino, 44, met wife Jessica Stellina Morriso when he was just 18, and the pair married in 2002. But Jessica makes sure that Gino has as much freedom as he wants.

Gino D’Acampo has a show on ITV with Fred Sirieix and Gordon Ramsay. (Credit: ITV)

Gino explained that he employs more than 700 women in his restaurants and when he’s working in TV, he is always with women. He says he ‘loves it’, as he believes women are more interesting than men.

The celebrity chef added: “She doesn’t get jealous. She understands that if you want to be unfaithful, you’ll do it anyway. It’s a matter of trust.”

And the trust in their marriage works both ways. Gino explained: “If she wants to have dinner with an ex-boyfriend, I couldn’t care less.

“I want her to be happy. If that makes her happy that evening, I’m doing my job.”

Gino says men don’t like to be caged (Credit: Splash)

How did Gino D’Acampo and wife Jessica meet?

Gino met his wife, Jessica Stellina Morrison, while they were working in Sylvester Stallone’s Mambo King restaurant in Marbella.

He was just 18 at the time and she was his first love. But their relationship hasn’t all been plain sailing.

In fact, they broke up for a year before marrying – but the time apart made Gino realise that Jessica was The One.

After they got back together, the couple decided to move to the UK and got married in 2002 – six years after they first started dating.

This year, the couple will celebrate 25 years together and they have three children.

The couple are proud parents to Luciano, 18, Rocco, 15, and eight-year-old Mia. Luciano is dating Gino’s pal Gordon Ramsay’s daughter, Tilly.

