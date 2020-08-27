Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip will be returning next year for a third series, Fred Siriex has confirmed.

A new series had been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic but it seems it won’t be long until the trio are back on the road.

The show sees Fred, Gordon Ramsay and Gino D’Acampo take a road trip to discover food and drinks while also embarking on different activities.

Fred revealed a destination has already been chosen and they will head on their next adventure next year.

Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip will be returning next year for a third series (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Fred Sirieix shares hilarious snaps with Gordon Ramsay and Gino D’Acampo on Road Trip

What did Fred Siriex say?

Fred told LADbible: “Yes, it’s happening. We’ve put the route and the travel plan together, we’re going to go next year.

“I can’t wait to get started. I can’t say where, but we’ve got the destination.

“We’re putting the trip together now and it’s looking pretty good, I have to say.”

Fred confirmed a third series will be filmed next year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip began in 2018.

The first series saw the two chefs and Maitre D travel to Italy, France and Scotland so they could each show off their homelands.

We’ve put the route and the travel plan together, we’re going to go next year.

The second series, which aired April 2020, took them to Mexico, San Francisco, Las Vegas and Nevada, and Texas.

Where will series three of Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip be located?

However, according to reports, the third series could see them take on Nepal.

A source told The Sun: “Gordon, Gino and Fred’s latest road trip was going to see them heading to Asia.

Fred, Gordon and Gino travelled around the United States on the second series earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

“The plan was for them to travel around and film in as many Asian countries as they could fit in over a three-week period.

Read more: Gordon Ramsay’s kids call themselves the ‘fab five’ in sweet family post

“But now it seems Asia is going to be firmly off the cards for some time and it’s unlikely any filming will be able to take place until well into 2021.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.