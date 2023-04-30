Gillian McKeith with I'm A Celebrity South Africa logo
News

Gillian McKeith left ‘running for her life’ and ‘shaking’ after ordeal during I’m A Celebrity… South Africa

Gillian was terrified!

By Julia Etherington

I’m A Celebrity star Gillian McKeith has revealed she “ran for her life” after coming across a big cat in South Africa.

The TV star was in the country filming for the I’m A Celebrity…South Africa series last year. She was with her grandson at the time of the frightening encounter.

Gillian, 63, was walking near her lodge on a Safari Park with daughter Skylar, 28, and grandson Landon, two. The You Are What You Eat presenter told The Sun: “I was shaking and picked up the baby and ran into the van.”

And she said the family stayed indoors for five days, as “we were too scared” to go out after seeing the ‘hissing’ big cat, possibly a leopard. Gillian was there to take part in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… South Africa.

Gillian McKeith on I'm a Celebrity South Africa
Gillian McKeith on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa (Credit ITV)

Gillian McKeith on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa

The new spin-off show sees contestants from past series join together in the jungle. Janice Dickinson, Fatima Whitbread, Carol Vorderman, Helen Flanagan and Myleene Klass were on the show also.

But health guru Gillian and Shaun Ryder were the first two to be voted out of the show on Friday (April 28). The amount of contraband Gillian snuck into camp was also a big shock.

I picked up the baby and ran.

So campmates could see how clever her “spicy knickers” were, she told them: “It’s a two layer set of knickers, with a little pocket at the back. I’ve got six pockets in the first layer of my knickers.” Furthermore as she pulled out the first item, Gillian bragged to her fellow campmates: “Garlic bulb.

Gillian McKeith showing off contraband on I'm A Celebrity... South Africa
Gillian shows off her ‘spicy knickers’ (Credit: ITV)

“In here I have thyme, marjoram, rosemary, oregano, basil and tarragon. Miso soup… I’ve got dill weed… about 20 almonds. Seaweed strips, they’re amazing!”

The contraband also included “tomato and basil soup mix, this is gluten free soy sauce, stock cubes, gluten free soy sauce”.

But supermodel Janice looked dismayed, saying: “I’d kill for some miso soup right now.”

Gillian McKeith Unveils Her Spicy Knickers Contraband | I'm A Celebrity... South Africa

