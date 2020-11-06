Geoffrey Palmer has passed away aged 93.

The British actor is survived by his wife Sally Green. The pair share a daughter and a son.

He was best known for his roles in sitcoms such as Butterflies and As Time Goes By.

Here’s everything you need to know about Geoffrey Palmer’s family.

Geoffrey and his wife Sally Green Palmer (Credit: Rex Pictures)

Who is Geoffrey Palmer’s wife?

Geoffrey Palmer met his wife, Sally Green Palmer, in 1962.

He was still an unknown actor at the time.

After hitting it off they dated for a year. Geoffrey then proposed, and they wed the following spring in 1963, the same year as the first Doctor Who.

The pair share a daughter and a son, Harriet and Charles.

The actor’s passing has devastated fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who are Geoffrey Palmer’s children?

Geoffrey had two children with Sally Green.

Charles Palmer followed in the footsteps of his famous dad by working in the entertainment industry.

Geoffrey always liked to be in front of the camera. However, his son Charles found that he wanted to stay behind it.

His credits include work on such BBC hits as Poldark and Doctor Who. His other works include episodes of Poirot, Marple and Doc Martin.

Charles married actress Claire Skinner in 2001. However, they split in 2015. The ex-couple share two children; William John, 21, and Thomas Henry, 18.

Claire previously played Sue Brockman in BBC sitcom Outnumbered.

Charles’ most recent work was on The Mallorca Files in 2019.

Read more: Geoffrey Palmer: Butterflies and As Time Goes By star dead at 93

What was Geoffrey Palmer best known for?

Geoffrey began his career with roles in shows such as The Avengers and The Army Game.

He went on to become one of Britain’s most beloved TV stars. Between 1992 and 2005 he starred opposite Judi Dench in As Time Goes By.

His other roles included Doctor Who, Fawlty Towers and James Bond flick Tomorrow Never Dies.

Where can I watch As Time Goes By?

Geoffrey’s classic sitcom As Time Goes By can be watched in full on streaming platform Britbox.

It’s also available on Amazon Prime.

